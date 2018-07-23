Former Marvel Director Deletes Twitter Account After Calling Out Hollywood Pedophilia Jokes

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Lexi Alexander is asking why Hollywood is fixated on cracking pedophilia jokes after Disney fired Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn over a years-long history of kidding about molesting children.

Alexander, director of Marvel’s Punisher: War Zone, took to Twitter Monday asking if it was “normal” that high profile Hollywood figures “love” to tell jokes about pedophilia.

“You know…I get that the ‘alt-right’ is going after Hollywood…but is it normal to have that many high profile people within one industry who love to make jokes about pedophilia?” Alexander asked. “An estimated 25% of girls and 16% of boys experience sexual abuse before the age of 18. LOL ?”

Lexi Alexander deleted her Twitter account after expressing concern about Hollywood’s habit of telling child sex jokes, citing distress she is currently experiencing. The move also follows Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon deleting his Twitter account over the weekend due to a fake baby rape video featuring him resurfaced on social media.

As reported by Breitbart News Tech correspondent Charlie Nash, Harmon plays a child molester in the five-minute video named Daryl who climbs through a window, strips naked and rubs his genitals on a plastic baby doll lying on a couch. “Hi, I’m Dan Harmon. You’re about to watch my controversial new pilot Daryl,” Harmon says creepily at the start of the video “I rape babies,” is one of a handful of quips Harmon makes in the Dexter spoof. The Rick and Morty creator deleted his Twitter account shortly after the disturbing video went viral. Harmon’s video resurfaced amid the fallout of Gunn’s tweets about child sex wrote between 2008 and 2011.

“Expendables is so manly I fucked the shit out of the pussy boy next to me,” the acclaimed filmmaker tweeted. “I’m doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending — the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob,” Gunn wrote in 2011.

Old tweets by actor-comedian Michael Ian Black about pedophilia resurfaced after Disney fired Gunn for similar jokes about child sex. Black, the co-author of the children’s book Naked, previously joked about having “quick” sex with a baby and expressed dissatisfaction with the size of a baby boy’s genitals after witnessing his diaper being changed.

“My day so far: Mini Wheats, writing, quick baby fuck, more writing, picked up kids from school.”

“Some lady just changed her baby boy’s diaper right in front if everybody at the gate. Unimpressive penis.”