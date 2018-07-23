Hollywood Unhinged: Tweets of the Day

Hollywood stars were worked up Monday and took their anger out on President Donald Trump.

Here’s a roundup of some the most unhinged celebrity screeds of the day.

Actor-director Rob Reiner defended Obama’s Deep State alums trashing Trump.

We’ve just taken another big step towards Autocracy. An illegitimate President just threatened to remove security clearances from John Brennan, James Clapper & Michael Hayden for being patriots who are critical of a POTUS hell bent on destroying Democracy. Save the US. VOTE!!! — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 23, 2018

Actor Matthew Modine says Theodore Roosevelt would rip off President Trump’s head “and shit down his neck.”

neck https://t.co/AsNY7YMVoC — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) July 23, 2018

Actress Patricia Arquette revealed her idea to overturn Brexit and the 2016 presidential election.

You know what would really piss off Putin and Cambridge Analytica and change the whole game? @GOVUK Take another Brexit vote on only paper with Paper hand count. We should for election too. #Invalid — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 23, 2018

A few Hollywood figures shared all-caps rants presumably meant to mock President Trump’s early Monday morning Iran Tweet.

To Asswipe Potus – SOON U WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED – JUST A COUPLE OF DICKS LIKE U AND NIXON – WE R NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR UR DEMENTED INDECENCY. BE AFRAID – BE VERY AFRAID. U R LOATHED TRUMP – GO AWAY pic.twitter.com/5k6GduT3vn — ROSIE (@Rosie) July 23, 2018

NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! pic.twitter.com/QPfV7nVLNI — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 23, 2018

To American President Trump: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE FREE PRESS OR THE JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NOT A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS AND LIES FOREVER! — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 23, 2018

Hey, @PressSec Sarah Huckabee, since we know the president doesn’t drink alcohol, care to explain his insane tweet to Iran last night? — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 23, 2018

Bette Midler offered some polite words for the president.

Meanwhile, actor David Cross lashed out at Sen. Marco Rubio about his genitals.

"He that is wounded in the stones, or hath his privy member cut off, shall not enter into the congregation of the Lord."(Deuteronomy 23:1)

I believe you still have your penis but you gave up your balls years ago. Ergo you may NOT go to heaven! https://t.co/XfSG0bNRXg — )))David Cross((( (@davidcrosss) July 23, 2018

Actor Wendell Pierce also defended the former Obama Deep State officials currently slamming President Trump.

Today the American authoritarian president wants to revoke security clearances of former CIA chief John Brennan, CIA Michael Hayden,& former NSA director James Clapper. Decades of service to all administration alike, these men are warning the American citizens. Putin’s agenda. — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) July 23, 2018

Late-night funnyman Andy Richter believes the GOP “poses the greatest threat to America.”

With every passing day and tweet, it becomes more clear that the group that poses the greatest threat to America, democracy, and world peace is the GOP. https://t.co/r3ZSKx8TAK — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 23, 2018

DJ Moby isn’t falling for the president’s tricks.

Dear @realDonaldTrump you can’t use war, or the pretext to war, to distract people from the fact that you’re guilty of treason. https://t.co/Df7BE6Rw7K — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) July 23, 2018

Rob Delaney slammed Disney for firing James Gunn over what the Catastrophe star called “bad tweets.”

Thing is, Disney doesn’t care about morals/kids/etc; they care about $. Bad for bottom line to fire a guy who created a mega-franchise out of thin air because of bad tweets that would endure 1/2 a news cycle. Ultimate cut-off-nose, spite face situation. They’re even bad at greed. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) July 23, 2018

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson