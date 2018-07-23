Hollywood Unhinged: Tweets of the Day

Hollywood stars were worked up Monday and took their anger out on President Donald Trump.

Here’s a roundup of some the most unhinged celebrity screeds of the day.

Actor-director Rob Reiner defended Obama’s Deep State alums trashing Trump.

Actor Matthew Modine says Theodore Roosevelt would rip off President Trump’s head “and shit down his neck.”

Actress Patricia Arquette revealed her idea to overturn Brexit and the 2016 presidential election.

A few Hollywood figures shared all-caps rants presumably meant to mock President Trump’s early Monday morning Iran Tweet.

Bette Midler offered some polite words for the president.

Meanwhile, actor David Cross lashed out at Sen. Marco Rubio about his genitals.

Actor Wendell Pierce also defended the former Obama Deep State officials currently slamming President Trump.

Late-night funnyman Andy Richter believes the GOP “poses the greatest threat to America.”

DJ Moby isn’t falling for the president’s tricks.

Rob Delaney slammed Disney for firing James Gunn over what the Catastrophe star called “bad tweets.”

