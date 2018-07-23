Marvel Star Dave Bautista: Disney Gave In to ‘Cyber Nazis’ with James Gunn Firing

Marvel star Dave Bautista went on the attack against his own employer over the weekend by claiming Disney caved to “cyber-Nazis” with the decision to fire Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn.

Disney, the company that owns Marvel, fired Gunn late last week after a countless number of old tweets resurfaced in which Gunn “joked” about raping children. He also mocked Mexicans, AIDS, the Holocaust, and rape.

Worse still, on his personal website, Gunn “joked” about having an orgasm while watching a video he titled “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves.” Apparently (Gunn took down the website last week), the video was a chorus of young women singing “I Touch Myself,” a pop song about masturbation that Gunn received from Huston Huddleston, a man who would later be convicted of possessing child pornography.

Bautista is aware of Gunn’s tweets, the “Pubescent Girls” video, and Gunn’s apparent connection to Huddleston, but is still defending Gunn as a victim of cyber-Nazis out to destroy Gunn over nothing more than “old tweets.”

Almost immediately after Disney fired Gunn, Bautista tweeted:

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

On Sunday, Bautista upped the ante by blaming the “cyber-Nazis”:

“What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption #injustice @JamesGunn”

“What happened here is so much bigger then G3, @JamesGunn ,myself,@Disney etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded. Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! …it’s going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone,” Bautista wrote.

When asked to explain Gunn’s troubling connection to Huddleston, Bautista ignored Gunn sharing the “Pubescent Girls” video and “joking” about it giving him an orgasm, to suggest Gunn is merely a victim of guilt-by-association:

“No I can’t [explain it]. But I can say that Jared Fogle came and did an episode of Raw once. We all met him. We all shook his hand. And not one of us knew that he was the scummy piece of shit that he is. Or do you think we all knew?!”

Jared Fogle is the former Subway spokesman convicted of possessing and distributing child pornography.

This lengthy defense of Gunn tweeted out by Bautista does not even mention Huddleston or the video.

Bautista is not alone in defending Gunn. Actress Selma Blair has called for Disney to reinstate him and is asking people to sign a petition. The entertainment media are also all but ignoring the Huddleston video to focus on Gunn being the victim of right-wingers digging up “old tweets.”

Another angle being ignored by Gunn’s defenders is the fact that Gunn himself is a member of the online Twitter-mob looking to destroy careers over words. Gunn called for Roseanne Barr to be fired over one terrible tweet and fanned the flames of the advertiser boycott launched against Fox News’ Laura Ingraham after she called a 17-year-old anti-gun activist a “whiner”

