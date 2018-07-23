Nolte: What Disney’s Dave Bautista Doesn’t Want You to Know About James Gunn

Marvel movie star Dave Bautista is leading a campaign to defend disgraced Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, and his defense is as disturbing as it is dishonest.

On Friday, Bautista started with this defense of his director and friend:

I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 21, 2018

By Sunday, Bautista had launched a “cyber-nazi” narrative:

What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption #injustice @JamesGunn — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

And this “cyber-Nazi” narrative, is also the gauntlet currently being carried throughout the entertainment media, which is even more of a corrupt, left-wing echo chamber than the political media.

Basically, Bautista and his confederates are hoping to mislead people into believing two things: that Gunn was fired over “old tweets,” and that cowardly Disney (that fired Gunn last week) is choosing to side with “racists” over a good guy guilty of nothing more than “old tweets.”

This false narrative has taken enough of a hold that some 150,000 people have already signed a petition demanding Disney rehire Gunn.

Actress Selma Blair shared a Change.org petition, titled “Marvel: RE-HIRE JAMES GUNN.” “Because if people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones,” Blair wrote of Gunn.

There is just one problem with this defense — it is premised on a breathtaking lie of omission.

Here is what Dave Bautista and Gunn’s media defenders do not want you to know…

In September of 2010, James Gunn published a video on his personal blog (which he took down in an apparent panic Thursday night) titled “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves.” The video is a chorus of young women (we do not know their ages) singing Divinyls’ ode to masturbation,” I Touch Myself.” According to the Wayback Machine, Gunn embedded the video with a comment about how this video brought him to orgasm:

Huston Huddleston posted this video on my Facebook page with the note “I thought you’d appreciate this.” My response: “Appreciate it?!! I just came all over my own face!!”

The man who gave Gunn this video is apparently the same Huston Huddleston connected to the sci-fi circles Gunn is part of, and who was later convicted of possessing child pornography. As of now, neither Gunn nor his defenders have claimed this is not the same man. Gunn was not some dumb kid when he published this video, he was a 44-year-old man.

Worse still, Bautista knows about the video. When confronted with it, he only doubles down on his dismissive dishonesty.

When asked to “explain” Gunn’s “connection or friendship to Huston Huddleston, who plead guilty to one count of child porn possession on 6/21/18,” Bautista replied with this nonsense:

No I can’t. But I can say that Jared Fogle came and did an episode of Raw once. We all met him. We all shook his hand. And not one of us knew that he was the scummy piece of shit that he is. Or do you think we all knew?!! https://t.co/t4grIufyMq — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

Jared Fogle is the former Subway spokesman currently serving time for distribution and possession of child pornography, and Bautista’s response gives a whole new meaning to the word disingenuous.

This is not about guilt-by-association. No one is upset over the fact that Gunn once shook a future-child pornographer’s hand and failed to divine this monster’s true nature.

What Gunn did do, though, was share a video from this man (Bautista himself seems to believe this is the same man) on his personal website, a video he advertised as “pubescent girls” singing about masturbation, and then publicly “joked” about a video of underage girls bringing him to orgasm.

Bautista also urged his Twitter followers to read a lengthy defense of Gunn that does not bother to mention Huddleston or the video.

Let me pause to make an important point…

Even though Gunn himself was a scalp-hunter over “jokes,” even though Gunn himself was part of the mob that called for Roseanne Barr to be fired over one terrible tweet (when he published countless), even though Gunn himself whipped up the frenzy to destroy Laura Ingraham’s career over the word “whiner,” in theory, those arguing for not destroying Gunn’s career over old and tasteless jokes are 100 percent correct.

And if this was only about “old tweets,” even as Gunn is being hoisted by the petard built by the Twitter mob he helped create, I would agree in principle with Bautista.

But we are not talking only about “old tweets” and “tasteless” jokes — which is why left-wing Hollywood, and the media that protects left-wing Hollywood, are all so eager to wrist-flick a 44-year-old Gunn “joking” about orgasming over a video of “pubescent girls” that came from a man who would later be convicted of possessing child pornography.

Watching Bautista and his Hollywood ilk gloss over this disgusting behavior and then try to smear those who dug up and reported this legitimate news as “cybernazis” — well, nothing better defines the term “Hollywood values.”

