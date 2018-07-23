R. Kelly Releases 19-Minute Song Addressing Assault, Sex Slave Allegations

Singer R. Kelly has released a new song admitting that he enjoys “f’ing” with “the Ladies,” but denying charges of pedophilia, after years of allegations that he treated young women as “sex slaves.”

“Today is the day you’ve been waiting for,” the rapper wrote on Monday on Instagram as he introduced his new song entitled” I Admit”

“I never thought it would come to this, to be the most disrespected artist,” the R&B star sings, “So I had to write a song about this, ’cause they always take my words and twist it.”

With the lyrics, Kelly does admit to sexual escapades “wit all the ladies,” but he fully denies charges of raping or imprisoning underage girls. He also insists that he should not lose his career because of other people’s “opinions.”

“I admit I f— wit all the ladies,” Kelly sings. “That’s both older and young ladies/But tell me how they call it ‘pedophile’ because of that s—/that’s crazy/You may have your opinions/Entitled to your opinions/But really am I supposed to go to jail or lose my career because of your opinion?”

The “I Believe I Can Fly” Chicago crooner also goes on to deny charges of abuse:

“I admit I am not perfect. I never said I was perfect/Say I’m abusing these women/What the f—?/That’s some absurd s—/They brainwashed?/Really?/Kidnapped?/Really?/Can’t eat?/ Really?/Real talk/that s— sound silly.”

Kelly further denies claims he ran a “cult,” singing, “What’s the definition of a ‘cult’?/What’s the definition of a ‘sex slave’?/Go to the dictionary/look it up/Let me know/I’ll be here waiting.”

With all this, the singer is finally responding to charges that ran a “sex cult” in his Atlanta and Chicago area homes made in 2017.

Kelly was accused of keeping several women in an abusive “cult” in his two homes. The charges came from parents of the young women and even several of the singer’s former employees.

Others have also accused Kelly of abuse. In a separate case this May, a woman accused Kelly of sexual battery and claimed he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Fallout against Kelly included the removal of his music from the promotional services on Spotify. His music is still available on the streaming service, but his catalog was removed from promoted playlists.

