‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Dan Harmon Deletes Twitter Account After Fake Baby Rape Video Goes Viral

Rick and Morty creator Dan Harmon deleted his Twitter account this weekend after a fake baby rape video featuring him resurfaced and went viral on social media.

In the five-minute video, Harmon plays a child molester named Daryl who climbs through a window, pulls down his underwear, and rubs his genitals on a plastic baby doll lying on a couch.

“Hi, I’m Dan Harmon. You’re about to watch my controversial new pilot Daryl,” Harmon says in the video, which was presumably intended to be a joke and parody of Showtime’s hit series Dexter.

Dan Harmon also makes remarks such as, “I rape babies,” on camera.

After the video surfaced online, the creator of NBC’s Community deleted his official Twitter account. Harmon is the latest major Hollywood figure to garner attention for having produced online content making light of pedophilia and child rape.

Last week, Disney severed ties with Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn after several posts joking about child rape resurfaced.

In one blog post, which Gunn published in 2010, the director claimed to have orgasmed over a video featuring “pubescent” children, which he says was sent to him by a friend named Huston Huddleston. The video, some defenders have suggested, is a girls’ choir singing the Divinyls pop hit “I Touch Myself.”

It appears that the Huddleston whom Gunn says sent him the video is registered sex offender Huston Huddleston, who pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possessing child pornography.

Last week, old posts on Twitter by actor-comedian Michael Ian Black about child molestation also went viral after resurfacing on social media.

“Black’s controversial tweets are filled with sexual innuendos about children, including so-called jokes about having sleepovers with young girls and having ‘quick’ intercourse with a baby,” reported Breitbart News’ Joshua Caplan.

