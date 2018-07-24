Bobcat Goldthwait Supports James Gunn, Asks Disney to Remove His Voice from Attraction

Bobcat Goldthwait wants Disney to remove voice work he did for the “World of Color” park attraction so that the company does not appear “hypocritical.”

After the sudden controversy surrounding director James Gunn’s recently uncovered history of perverse social media activity, Disney was quick to pull him from the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In response, Gunn has received a wave of public support from allies in Hollywood.

Dave Bautista recently spoke up in his defense on Twitter, although he was unable to justify Gunn’s association with child pornography convict Huston Huddleston or his comment in response to a video posted by Huddleston titled “100 Pubescent Girls Touch Themselves”:

Huston Huddleston posted this video on my Facebook page with the note “I thought you’d appreciate this.” My response: “Appreciate it?!! I just came all over my own face!!”

Now, fellow Disney alum Bobcat Goldthwait is adding his name to the list of Gunn’s defenders. In a new Instagram post, Goldthwait suggests that Disney remove his work from their repertoire in response to his own past behavior and take a closer look at James Woods:

I would hate for you to come off as hypocritical so I’m suggesting you remove my voice from the attraction that’s coming to your park. It’s called WORLD OF COLOR – VILLAINOUS, and I reprise the role of Pain, a role I played in HERCULES. You see here’s the deal, years ago I made a lot of sarcastically shocking and offensive jokes. Many that I’m embarrassed about now, and I’d hate to make you guys look bad seeing that I’m openly critical of the president and his administration, and you seem to be taking your lead from some of his radical fringe supporters.

“I think James Woods may have recorded a voice for this new attraction, too,” Goldthwait added. “Why not check out some of his whacky past tweets?! They’re a hoot!” Finally, Goldthwait questioned whether Disney was still making any money from Powder, a movie that stirred controversy for Disney’s decision to hire convicted child molester Victor Salva as director.

“For the record I do stand with survivors of sexual abuse,” Goldthwait concluded, “and I was wondering if you guys are still making money off of your movie POWDER? Asking for a friend. Thanks, Bobcat.”