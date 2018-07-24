The CBS political drama Madam Secretary is set to debut its fifth season with a cameo scene featuring former real-life secretaries of state Hillary Clinton, Colin Powell, and Madeleine Albright.

When the Tea Leoni star vehicle series returns on October 7, Leoni’s character will consult with the three past officials in a scene that was filmed on July 11, according to Hollywood Reporter.

“We’re delighted to have these three former secretaries of state be part of our season premiere,” series creator and executive producer Barbara Hall said n a statement. “It was a privilege to experience their perspectives and discourse both in and behind the scenes.”

It was great to be back on the set of @MadamSecretary with @tealeoni. It is always nice to consult with my successors. The episode will air on #CBS on October 7. pic.twitter.com/68NFcJLMGc — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) July 24, 2018

In its fifth season, Madam Secretary follows the tense political trials of ex-CIA officer and Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord (Leoni) as she battles against hidebound politics and cynical international actors to enact a liberal foreign policy for a president who ran for office as an independent not beholden to either the Republicans or the Democrats.

This will mark the second time Madeline Albright has appeared on the show. Albright, Secretary of State under President Bill Clinton and the first woman to fill that role, appeared on an episode of the series’ second season.

Indeed, all three former presidential appointees have appeared on TV shows at one time or another. George W. Bush Secretary of State Colin Powell appeared on JAG in 1997, and Hillary Clinton, Obama’s Secretary of State, performed cameos in 2015 on Saturday Night Live and Comedy Central series Broad City in 2016.

Notably, missing from the Madam Secretary former secretary of state cameo list is Condoleezza Rice.

