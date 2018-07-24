‘Mission: Impossible’ Star Angela Bassett: ‘Just About Anyone’ Better than Trump in 2020

Mission: Impossible – Fallout star Angela Bassett weighed in on the 2020 presidential campaign, arguing that “just about anyone” would be better than the re-election of President Donald Trump.

“Anyone would be a respite,” Bassett told The Hill when asked about who she would support in the 2020 presidential race. “Just, damn — excuse me — just about anyone would be a relief… Unfortunate as it is to say that, it’s true.”

The 59-year-old actress, who delivered remarks at the 2016 Democratic National Convention in support of presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, also expressed concern over America’s stark political division.

“I don’t know how far we have to go — how far down, how far left, how far out — we have to go, until we come together,” the Black Panther star said.

“It certainly seemed in the past, when we have such a great mountain to climb, that is when people do come together,” the Golden Globe winner continued. “So perhaps it’s not far in the offing. I certainly hope so.”

Angela Bassett is one of Hollywood’s many political activists having long campaigned on issues surrounding the Second Amendment and racial politics. She was also an early supporter of Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign. Following Clinton’s defeat to Trump in November 2016, she tweeted: “Only 1455 days until November 3, 2020. Rest up my country. #ProudOfHer.”

Only 1455 days until November 3, 2020. Rest up my country. #ProudOfHer — Angela Bassett (@ImAngelaBassett) November 9, 2016

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.