‘Rick and Morty’ Creator Dan Harmon Apologizes for Fake Baby Rape Video

Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon has apologized for a fake baby rape video that went viral on social media this week.

“In 2009, I made a ‘pilot’ which strove to parody the series ‘Dexter’ and only succeeded in offending. I quickly realized the content was way too distasteful and took the video down immediately. Nobody should ever have to see what you saw and for that, I sincerely apologize,” Harmon said in a statement on Monday.

In the five-minute video, Harmon plays the role of a pedophile named Daryl who prescribes sleeping pills to one of his patients so he can molest his newborn child (played by a doll) while he is asleep. The video gained huge attraction on social media, and Harmon consequently deleted his Twitter account.

Adult Swim, the adult-targeted cabler that airs Harmon’s hit animated series, Rick and Morty, also released a statement condemning Harmon’s behavior in the parody video.

“At Adult Swim, we seek out and encourage creative freedom and look to push the envelope in many ways, particularly around comedy,” the network said in a statement. “The offensive content of Dan’s 2009 video that recently surfaced demonstrates poor judgment and does not reflect the type of content we seek out.”

“Dan recognized his mistake at the time and has apologized. He understands there is no place for this type of content here at Adult Swim,” they continued.

The video resurfaced days after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was fired by Disney after his tweets making light of child rape, homosexuals, the Holocaust, 9/11, AIDS, and Mexicans resurfaced.

Following Gunn’s firing, old Twitter posts by actor-comedian Michael Ian Black also resurfaced where he appeared to make light and fantasized about child molestation.

