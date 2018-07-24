Roseanne Barr: I Was ‘Blacklisted’ by Those Supporting ‘James Gunn’s Pedophile Jokes’

Roseanne Barr tweeted out her disgust Tuesday over left-wing Hollywood’s support for James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy director fired last week over his “jokes” about raping children.

“I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand,” Barr tweeted.

Since her firing in late May for a tweet describing former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett as a cross between the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes,” Barr has maintained that until the furor, she had no idea Jarrett was black.

Nevertheless, ABC Television immediately fired her and canceled her sitcom Roseanne, which was the number one show on television.

Disney, which owns ABC Television and Marvel, almost as quickly fired Gunn over countless old tweets fired off over a number of years where he “joked” about raping children, about the Holocaust, AIDS, Mexicans, and “ass raping” a female friend of his.

Like Barr, Gunn apologized and claimed his “jokes” were misunderstood, that he was just trying to be provocative.

Unlike Barr, though, much of left-wing Hollywood has circled the wagons in his defense and are suddenly concerned with free expression and online witch hunts. Unlike Barr, Gunn is enjoying a full-throated defense from some of his co-stars and almost all of the entertainment media — the same entertainment media that celebrated Barr’s firing.

What’s more, Gunn has an even bigger problem than “old tweets” and “tasteless jokes,” he has a connection to a man convicted of possessing child pornography he has yet to explain.

Ironically, Gunn himself was one of those calling for Barr to be fired over one terrible tweet (even though he himself had authored a countless number of terrible tweets).

The only notable difference between Barr and Gunn is that Gunn is a left-wing Trump hater and Barr is an outspoken Trump supporter.

