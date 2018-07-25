Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Recycles Jil Sander Dress for Nashville Visit

First Lady Melania Trump visited Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday, strutting in a dress that she recycled from her wardrobe.

Melania Trump greeted law enforcement officers, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), and children in the hospital, wearing a playful Jil Sander grey and white printed dress, a chunky white belt, and matching white Christian Louboutin stilettos.

The Jil Sander dress was previously worn by Mrs. Trump last year while attending the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. For that occasion, Mrs. Trump dressed up the dress with a red coat slung over her shoulders, a matching red leather belt, and snakeskin Manolo Blahnik stilettos.

Which ensemble do you prefer? Vibrant with orange accents or playful with summer white accessories?