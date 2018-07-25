John Goodman Cuts Ad Opposing Missouri Bill Outlawing Forced Union Membership

Actor John Goodman has joined unions opposing Missouri’s right-to-work laws and in a new ad calls workers greedy for opposing forced union membership.

Goodman narrated a radio commercial paid for by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of TV and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) that accuses right-to-work supporters of being shills for greedy corporations.

John Goodman hits Missouri airwaves to campaign against 'right-to-work' https://t.co/ZE9Z8pJp3j — News-Leader (@springfieldNL) July 24, 2018

“Maybe you’ve heard of Proposition A, the Missouri Senate’s so-called ‘right-to-work’ bill,” Goodman says in the ad. “The name’s deceiving: The bill will not give you the right to work. Instead, it gives big business and out-of-state corporations the right to pay you less than they do now.”

“It’s being sold as a way to help Missouri workers,” the Roseanne star says, “but look a little deeper, and you’ll see it’s all about corporate greed.”

SAG-AFTRA spokesperson Pamela Greenwalt says the ad will start airing in St. Louis but may also run elsewhere.

The campaign aims to convince Missouri voters to cancel the state legislature’s law that would prevent the mandatory union dues payments. The legislature passed the bill into law last year, but union supporters were able to force an August 7 ballot initiative that could repeal the state’s rules to prevent unions from forcibly taking money from workers’ paychecks in mandatory dues.

John Goodman is next set to star in The Connors for ABC that will feature all the members of the Rosanne cast except Rosanne Barr who was famously fired by the network for supposedly racist tweets.

