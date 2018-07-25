‘La La Land’ Producer Jordan Horowitz ‘Very Proud’ of LA After Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Is Destroyed

La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz says he is “very proud” of the city of Los Angeles after President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was once again vandalized.

On Wednesday, photos showed the star left unrecognizable being smashed to pieces by a pickaxe.

“This is just a gorgeous image and I am very proud of my city,” Horowitz wrote on Twitter, accompanied with an image of the star totally destroyed. Similar incidents have taken place before that have seen individuals smashing it with a sledgehammer and writing “Fuck Trump” in permanent marker.

this is just a gorgeous image and I am very proud of my city https://t.co/YAyMXTYUD8 — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) July 25, 2018

The 38-year-old producer is one of Hollywood’s countless anti-Trump social media warriors, with most of his Twitter feed dedicated to railing against the Trump presidency.

Amid the controversy surrounding the administration’s immigration enforcement policy last month, Horowitz said it was “almost beyond comprehension” how Trump’s parents “must have truly fucking sucked.”

The level to which Trump’s parents must have truly fucking sucked is almost beyond comprehension. — Jordan Horowitz (@jehorowitz) June 10, 2018

Jordan Horowitz gained national attention last year after La La Land was incorrectly awarded the Oscar for Best Picture.

“There’s a mistake. Moonlight, you guys won Best Picture,” Horowitz said after he was presented with the award. “This is not a joke.”

However, Horowitz later told The Guardian that the incident had helped him grow his image on social media.

“I’ve always tried to be politically active on social media, but it was only after this that people actually starting listening to me,” he said. “I don’t care what other people say: representation and diversity really matter, I’ve learned that here. The industry has been damaged.”

After the incident, Trump argued the mistake was made because those involved in the ceremony were too focused on making political points.

“They were focused so hard on politics that they didn’t get the act together at the end,” Trump said in an interview with Breitbart News. “It was a little sad. It took away from the glamour of the Oscars.”

