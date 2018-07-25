NBC Drama ‘This Is Us’ to Explore ‘Hot Political Waters’ in Season 3

The hit NBC drama This is Us is turning political for season three, according to reports.

The award-winning, tear-jerking family drama has announced the addition of actor Rob Morgan to the cast. Morgan will play Solomon Brown, a Philadelphia city councilman who oversees the district in which Randall Peterson’s father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), lived before passing away last season. The Solomon Brown character is described as a driven member of the community, a churchgoer, and family man, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It seems likely that Morgan’s city councilman character will butt heads with Randall Peterson (Sterling K. Brown) who bought the building in which his departed father once lived in order to turn the place into low-income housing for the poor.

Despite the character’s political pedigree, show creator Dan Fogelman insists that This is Us is not going to become a left vs. right political slugfest.

“Someone starts entering the world of local politics,” Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter. “It’s nothing big and national — nothing Republican vs. Democrat or left vs. right — but we’re going to dive into some community hot political waters with a surprising character.”

The new cast member’s TV credits include Daredevil, Stranger Things, Luke Cage, and Godless. Morgan is also set to be featured in the upcoming Tom Hanks World War II movie Greyhound. Most notably, he co-starred in the Oscar-nominated film Mudbound.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.