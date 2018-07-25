President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed once again.

Footage tweeted by KUTV’s Ron Bird shows the star, awarded to Mr. Trump for his work on The Apprentice, smashed to pieces. San Francisco Bay Area news outlet KPIX released a photo of the star with a pickaxe suspected of being used to destroy the star overnight.

BREAKING! President Trumps star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was just destroyed. We're following up on #2NEWSAM. pic.twitter.com/qiad6yIMCn — Ron Bird (@KUTVRon) July 25, 2018

#BREAKING Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been destroyed with a pickaxe. The star was previously destroyed on October 26, 2016. pic.twitter.com/37jDuNArDY — KPIX 5 (@KPIXtv) July 25, 2018

KTLA TV news photojournalist Chris Gierowski tweeted additional photos of the now unrecognizable star.

Donald Trump’s star on the Walk of Fame has been repeatedly vandalized since his inauguration. TMZ on April 23, 2017, reported the star was defaced with the words “F*ck Trump,” written in black marker.

Donald Trump's Walk of Fame Star Vandalized with Marker, 'F*** Trump' (PHOTO) https://t.co/2vDrGfHbq2 — TMZ (@TMZ) April 23, 2017

As reported on May 8, 2017, the star was yet again vandalized by protesters who set a golden toilet atop it. A picture of a pig wearing a crown was placed inside the toilet lid, while the top of the tank read, “Take A Trump.”

James Lambert Otis on February 21, 2017 pleaded no contest to felony vandalism and sentenced to three years probation for smashing the star with a sledgehammer in October 2016. Otis was also ordered to complete 20 days of community labor and pay a fine of $4,400.

Following the attack, the star was reportedly given around-the-clock protection to prevent further damage. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that two Los Angeles Police Department officers one vehicle will patrol the area around Donald Trump’s star 24 hours a day.

Actor-comedian George Lopez simulated urination of Trump’s star in a video published earlier this month. Surrounded by a handful of friends, Lopez pretended to pee on the award by holding a bottle near his crotch and pouring water onto the plaque.