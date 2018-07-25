Russell Simmons Sells off Real Estate as Sex Abuse Claims Mount

Rap mogul Russell Simmons is unloading his properties in New York and Los Angeles as the sex abuse claims against him continue to climb, reports the Hollywood Reporter.

On top of his $8.25 million home in Los Angeles, Simmons put his $9.92 million New York penthouse up for sale and is in the process of closing his West Hollywood yoga studio, a facility that opened in 2016, just before a dozen-plus women came forward with allegations, including three accusing Simmons of rape.

The upscale yoga studio is described by the far-left Hollywood Reporter as a “8,000-square-foot, two-story Tantris Yoga Studio on Sunset Blvd. [that] offered a juice bar, blow-dry services and a retail area carrying the Tantris apparel line.” It will shutter at the end of the month.

Russell is instead spending a lot of time outside of the country in Bali, which has no extradition.

“Russell divested himself of his active U.S. business interests last year to focus on his spiritual practice and serving his community,” a Simmons rep told THR. “As part of that journey, Russell has traveled to many spiritual destinations around the world but continues to retain active family presence and residence in the U.S.”

Russell Simmons, who turns 61 in October, has denied the allegations, which date back to the early 80’s, but was forced to step down from all of his businesses.

