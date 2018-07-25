Stephen Colbert: Trump a ‘Racist, Horny Old Burger-Goblin’ Threatening to Take Security Clearances

Late Show host Stephen Colbert ripped President Donald Trump’s threat to revoke Obama alumni security clearances on Tuesday, calling him a “racist, horny old burger-goblin who steals children from poor people.”

“I’m so happy to be with you, you not crazy people,” Colbert said in his opening monologue, which almost always involves taking shots at the president. “Because you’ve got to remember that you’re not crazy, no matter what Donald Trump says.”

Colbert then played a clip of Trump claiming that news coverage of his presidency does not match with reality.

“Just remember, what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening,” Trump said in a speech to veterans. “Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,”

“I was worried, because what I’m seeing and reading is that the president is a racist, horny old burger-goblin who literally steals children from poor people,” Colbert responded. “Oh, I’m being told he’s lying, which makes sense, because that’s another one of the things I’m seeing and reading.”

TONIGHT! Is Trump a dictator? To find out, we take a look at Trump threatening to take away security clearances from his critics. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/3Koe0WOLsn — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 25, 2018

“Every day, just like that, Donald Trump gets a little more brazen,” he continued, in reference to the White House’s recent threat to revoke the security clearances of former Obama security officials including FBI Director James Comey, CIA director John Brennan, and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

“Now, I don’t know if we’ve arrived at dictatorship,” Colbert said. “But we’ve definitely made it to dick.”