Tom Arnold Vows to Uncover ‘Pee-Pee Tapes’ to Take Down Trump

Actor Tom Arnold delivered a harsh message to President Donald Trump’s supporters on Thursday morning, while speaking at a promotional appearance for his upcoming series on Viceland, The Hunt for the Trump Tapes.

Arnold’s message to the president’s supporters was “fuck em.”

While vowing to keep searching until he finds incriminating audio from Trump’s time on the Apprentice, Arnold said he “doesn’t give a shit” about the millions of Americans who still support the president.

“I’m going to do this until he resigns,” Arnold said. “He is a crazy person. He is putting this country on the precipice of war right now. For some reason, I am in a position to do something, and it is working. And I am going to do this until that guy resigns and the world will be safer. It’s going to happen.”

The True Lies star, and former husband of controversial actress and comedienne Roseanne Barr, boasted of the investigative prowess of his researchers as they work to locate such highly sought after material as the alleged “pee-pee tape.”

“You will know there is a pee-pee tape,” Arnold vowed. “There will be no doubt in your mind.”

Arnold had choice words for Apprentice creator Mark Burnett, a longtime friend of President Trump’s.

“I would love Mark Burnett, who sits at the prayer breakfast with [Trump], I’d like him to stand up and say, We had to cut out all the lies, sexual harassment and incompetence,'” Arnold said. “He sits next to Donald Trump, and gives him cover. He never says one word. Mark Burnett says he’s a Christian, and he lets that man do all that bullshit and he let a sexual harasser work on his show.”

According to the Hollywood Reporter:

Accusations from Arnold came at such a fevered pace it was difficult to keep track. He said he has proof that Trump said the “N-word” multiple times. He also said that he has evidence that Trump borrowed money from convicted sex offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2008 because he was “broke.” Arnold also took aim at WME topper Ari Emanuel: “It’s on these people who are protecting him, including Ari Emanuel, who owns Miss Universe.” But, again, it was Burnett who got most of Arnold’s ire. The comedian said he and wife Roma Downey are protected by the fact that they made The Bible miniseries, something that has engendered them trust and support with the Evangelical right and Trump’s supporters. ‘He could go on one of those Jesus channels and say, ‘People, calm down, Donald Trump is not from Jesus.”

Arnold spared no venom when addressing the hardcore base of Trump supporters who stand with the president.

“This 40 percent? Fuck ’em.”

The Hunt for the Trump Tapes premieres Sept. 18.