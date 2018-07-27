Chelsea Handler Begs Twitter to Ban President Trump

Former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler, took to Twitter on Friday and asked executives of the social media site to remove President Trump’s account, claiming that, “No leader of any country should be tweeting threats to people and other countries.”

“Can @Twitter just remove Trump’s account, already? No leader of any country should be tweeting threats to people and other countries. That would actually force him to talk more and explain policies and answer questions on tape, and we all know how that goes,” Chelsea Handler tweeted.

Can @Twitter just remove Trump’s account, already? No leader of any country should be tweeting threats to people and other countries. That would actually force him to talk more and explain policies and answer questions on tape, and we all know how that goes. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 27, 2018

Handler’s reference to threatening “other countries” apparently comes in response to President Trump’s tweet last week, where he told Iranian President Rouhani not to threaten the United States.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

While the claim that Trump has threatened “people” could be in reference to the president’s tweet where he took his former personal attorney Michael Cohen to task for accusing him of knowing about a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer.

In the tweet, Trump suggests that perhaps Cohen is making the accusation to distract from an “unrelated jam.”

“I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don Jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice!” President Trump tweeted.

…..I did NOT know of the meeting with my son, Don jr. Sounds to me like someone is trying to make up stories in order to get himself out of an unrelated jam (Taxi cabs maybe?). He even retained Bill and Crooked Hillary’s lawyer. Gee, I wonder if they helped him make the choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2018

