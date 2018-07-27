Fashion Notes: Melania Trump is White Hot for Summer Heat in Burberry

First Lady Melania Trump is white hot for the summer heat, clutching a white leather tote and rocking yellow accessories as she heads to New Jersey with President Trump for a weekend getaway.

Mrs. Trump stepped out of the White House on Friday rocking a white hot ensemble that she paired with a white leather belt bag from Burberry that features yellow straps and lining and a black unfastened belt. The Burberry bag retails for $2,787.

Always one for a monochromatic look, Mrs. Trump matched the Burberry yellow straps to her bright yellow Manolo Blahnik stilettos and threw on a pair of turtle shell shades to block out the blazing sunlight.

