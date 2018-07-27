Jimmy Kimmel Hopes Cohen Tapes End Trump’s Marriage

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel fantasized about how recently released tapes between President Donald Trump and his former attorney Michael Cohen could lead to the end of the president’s marriage with First Lady Melania Trump.

“We have so much to get to — a veritable cornucopia of crazy. All stirred up by our Celebrity Appresident, whose voice we heard on Tuesday night instructing his former lawyer to pay off a Playboy Playmate,” Kimmel said during his opening monologue.

“And now today we learn there are more tapes to be heard and shared with friends. Investigators reportedly have more than a hundred audio recordings of Michael Cohen chatting with and about Donald Trump,” Kimmel continued.

“Apparently, Cohen would record these calls and meetings on his iPhone – instead of taking notes,” he continued. “Because it was easier than taking notes to record. I’m starting to think maybe Trump doesn’t hire all the best people. Turns out the only person in the world who uses the Voice Memo app on his iPhone is using it to tape the President of the United States.”

In the tapes released by CNN, Trump is heard discussing with Cohen how they could purchase the rights to the story of Karen McDougal, who allegedly had an extramarital affair between with Trump back in 2008.

“After that tape the other day, the president is reportedly worried that these new revelations of infidelity could affect his marriage. Can you imagine? Imagine if Melania leaves Donald Trump while he is in office?” Kimmel asked.

“What if he has to give her the White House in the divorce settlement? How would that work? And if they did split up, you know if they split up he wouldn’t just lay low. He’d be out there dating. He’d be like, you know what, I think I might need to make a state visit to Sweden. Smooth a few things out over there.”

Trump responded to the recording by questioning “what kind of a lawyer” would record his client.

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Kimmel went on to claim that Trump’s advisers are considering whether to release unflattering tapes of Michael Cohen, although such reports were dismissed by his personal attorney Rudy Guiliani.

“And now Trump’s advisers are reportedly now considering whether they should release tapes they claim are unflattering for Michael Cohen,” Kimmel added. “And I have to say I think that’s a great idea. That seems like a win-win for everyone. Please. Release them.”

