Taylor Swift Donates Concert Tickets to Mourning Massachusetts Police Department

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 19: Recording artist Taylor Swift attends the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Taylor Swift is helping ease the pain of a Massachusetts city mourning the recent loss of a police officer.

Weymouth Mayor Robert Hedlund tells The Patriot Ledger that Swift donated “a significant number of tickets” to the town for her shows this weekend in Foxborough, which were distributed among city police officers.

Weymouth Sgt. Michael Chesna was shot and killed while investigating a car crash July 15. The same person is also suspected of killing bystander Vera Adams.

Hedlund says there were enough to send “every police officer, firefighter and extended family to the concert, and then some.” The extras were passed on to other nearby police departments.

Hedlund thanked Swift for the gesture on behalf of the town.

