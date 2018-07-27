Trump Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Vandal Arrested

James Otis has offered to pay the $20,000 bail assigned to the man who just destroyed President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a pickax.

After 24-year-old Austin Clay claimed responsibility for the second destruction of Trump’s newly restored star, the last man to vandalize the star decided to make a second demonstration — with his wallet. Otis is an heir to the Otis Elevator Co., one of the largest manufacturers of elevators and escalators in the world.

Clay was released on Thursday morning after being charged, but it is unclear whether Otis is actually to thank for his release. His court date is August 15. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has made a public statement, asserting that it would “prosecute the vandal to the fullest extent of the law.”

“The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an institution celebrating the positive contributions of the inductees,” said Leron Gubler, the chamber’s president and CEO. “When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark. Our democracy is based on respect for the law. People can make a difference by voting and not destroying public property.”

Trump received the star for his work with Miss Universe, and The Apprentice reality TV series. In 2016, the star was initially destroyed by James Otis with sledgehammer and pickax in hand, while he was disguised in construction worker’s attire. Otis later claimed he had planned to auction it off, with proceeds going to the women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

According to the New York Post, Otis was merely fined $4,400 and required to do 20 days of community service. It is unclear what consequences Clay will face.