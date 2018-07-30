Celebs Beg Jeff Sessions to Block 3-D Printed Guns

Celebrities are freaking out and begging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to block a State Department settlement that will allow Cody Wilson’s Defense Distributed to upload 3-D printed gun instructions online.

The outcry comes just days before the settlement with Defense Distributed takes effect and follows weeks of Democrat efforts to derail 3-D printed guns via Congressional action. These efforts include Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) misleading claim that 3-D printed guns open the door to a “fully semiautomatic weapon.”

In 2013 the State Department forced Wilson’s Defense Distributed to quit sharing 3-D print files online. Wilson, joined by the Second Amendment Foundation, responded by suing over First Amendment violations, claiming the State Department’s actions were tantamount to blocking speech. On July 10, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Wilson and the Second Amendment Foundation secured a settlement with the State Department, a settlement that allows Wilson to begin sharing his files online again.

The Department of Justice is finalizing the settlement, and for that reason celebrities are begging Attorney General Jeff Sessions to prevent it from taking effect.

Chelsea Handler tweeted a petition for Sessions to intervene and stop the settlement:

If we don’t scream and yell, any person will be able to start printing 3D guns this Wednesday, August 1st. Jeff sessions can stop this. Pls sign this petition. https://t.co/435Gc4npqz — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) July 30, 2018

Actress and Everytown for Gun Safety advocate Julianne Moore tweeted:

Trump's @StateDept is about to make a reckless and dangerous mistake by allowing anyone—including people who can’t pass background checks—to download & print undetectable guns on demand. Tell @SecPompeo to #StopDownloadableGuns! https://t.co/tKPvKCfBKR @Everytown — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) July 25, 2018

Alyssa Milano tweeted out a MoveOn.Org petition, asking gun control advocates to sign it in hopes that Congress would block the settlement:

Join #NoRA in telling Congress: STOP 3D GUNS Please sign my petition: https://t.co/SZ5yT3kuW1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 29, 2018

Lost on Handler, Moore, and Milano is the fact that 3-D printed guns have been around for years. The State Department settlement with Wilson and the Second Amendment Foundation does not change state laws on 3-D gun printing. Rather, it allows ideas on 3-D gun printing to be exchanged online.

Moreover, Handler, Moore, and Milano completely miss the fact that making a 3-D firearm or finishing at 80 percent and building a gun is an expensive endeavor. Criminals could go into the back alley of any Democrat-controlled city and acquire firearms at a one-eighth the price it would cost them to build the guns themselves with a 3-D printer.

