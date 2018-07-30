Netflix to Air Louis Farrakhan Documentary in August

A documentary chronicling the life and times of controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan will appear on Netflix in August.

Netflix will begin streaming the documentary, entitled The Honourable Minister Louis Farrakhan: My Life’s Journey Through Music, on August 1. Farrakhan, one of America’s most notorious xenophobes and anti-Semites, announced Monday he would be making a “special announcement,” about the film.

Below is a trailer of the 2014 documents produced by one of Farrakhan’s children.

Twitter revoked Farrakhan’s verified status in June after the Nation of Islam leader tweeted out a video about “unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.”

“In [the video that is still up] he speaks about a “system of tricks and lies,” and says that Hollywood’s Jews have forced aspiring actors into anal sex to get parts, and that former president Barack Obama was under “under Jewish influence” when he advocated for same-sex marriage, which Farrakhan deemed “Satanic,” the Jerusalem Post reported. “I wonder, will you recognize Satan? I wonder if you will see the satanic Jew and the synagogue of Satan… because Satan has deceived the whole world,” the 85-year-old told the cheering audience.

“Think about the message that I was blessed by God to give you today. Think about what they [the Jews] are going to say when they have been completely and thoroughly unmasked,” he continued. “Whenever you read that God has told the Jews to hear and obey and they say ‘I hear and I disobey,’ that’s Satan… [the Jews] are openly disobeying God. He [The Jews] will take down the whole world with him.”

Democratic National Committee deputy chair Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) recently distanced himself from Farrakhan following reports the lawmaker meet with the Nation of Islam leader in a Washington, D.C. hotel room in 2016. To this day, Ellison refuses to deny the meeting occurred. In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer decried the accusation as a smear propagated by his political foes.

“My political opponents keep pushing this out there in order to try to smear and distract from the key issues, but there’s no relationship, I mean, look, my — I have a clear record. I have always fought for equal rights for all people,” Ellison said. “I will continue to do so. I’ve always denounced and been a fierce opponent of anti-Semitism from whatever source. I’ll continue to do so, but in this political environment, Wolf, you can expect people to try to say anything they want to try to distract from the core issues.”