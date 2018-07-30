Selma Blair Deletes Twitter Account in Solidarity with James Gunn

Actress Selma Blair deleted her Twitter account in support of James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy director fired by Disney after a series of controversial tweets resurfaced.

The Cruel Intentions actress on Saturday announced she was leaving the platform and told her fans to find her on Instagram, ending her tweet with the hashtag “#Istandwithjamesgunn.”

Selma Blair previously voiced her disapproval over Dinsey’s decision to fire Gunn. “If people are punished despite changing, then what does that teach people about owning mistakes and evolving? This man is one of the good ones,” she wrote

“I thank you for your talent, your decency and your evolution as a man,” the actress said in a separate tweet. “You propped me up when I was in a scary place, and guided me towards the decent and right thing to do. You have shown strength of character more than most anyone I know. You understood.”

In addition to Blair, Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista has also came to the defense of Gunn, calling the director the most “loving,” and “caring,” he has ever met. “I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this..@JamesGunn is one of the most loving,caring,good natured people I have ever met,” Bautista tweeted. “He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. Im NOT ok with what’s happening to him.”

Disney fired Gunn on July 20 after a series of tweets about child sex made between 2008 and 2011 went viral. “Expendables is so manly I fucked the shit out of the pussy boy next to me,” the director wrote in one of the many disturbing tweets. “The best thing about being raped is when you’re done being raped and it’s like ‘whew this feels great, not being raped!’” Gunn in 2011 tweeted: “I’m doing a big Hollywood film adaptation of The Giving Tree with a happy ending — the tree grows back and gives the kid a blowjob.”

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn announced Gun was fired from the entertainment powerhouse after the tweets went viral. “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” he said in a statement.