Hollywood Exec Jason Blum: ‘We Have to All Vote and Get This Maniac Out of Office’

Hollywood executive Jason Blum has urged Americans to vote with the intention of getting the “maniac” President Donald Trump out of office.

“We have to all vote and get this maniac out of office so we can go back to normal life, I think that would help,” said Blum, whose Blumhouse Productions studio credits include horror franchises Paranormal Activity and Insidious and Get Out, in an interview with Variety.

Jason Blum on Trump: “We have to all vote and get this maniac out of office so we can go back to normal life” https://t.co/QZBxzfob2e pic.twitter.com/EgM3UPufC8 — Variety (@Variety) July 30, 2018

“I think it all starts with the attitudes at the top, from our government. So the result is because we have a racist it’s trickling down through the country,” Jason Blum said when asked his views on societal racism.

“So I think the most important thing is that once he passes on, we were going in the right direction, and hopefully that will continue once we say goodbye to him,” Blum told the outlet on the red carpet ahead of the premiere of Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

The 49-year-old producer, whose latest dystopian film The First Purge follows a society that becomes lawless for one night with the aim of reducing overall crime, has previously suggested that he could see a similar thing happening now thanks to President Trump’s steadfast support for the Second Amendment.

“If every time there’s a shooting in the United States, the government’s answer is put more guns in people’s hands then what ‘The Purge’ is showing doesn’t seem all that crazy,” Blum said last month. “Donald Trump keeps saying, ‘Give teachers guns. “I could see him saying, ‘Let people shoot whoever they want to for 12 hours a year.’”

