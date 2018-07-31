Hollywood Unhinged: Tweets of the Day

JuddStone1
Getty Images

Hollywood stars were triggered by the looming midterm elections, President Trump (of course), and the online return of 3D-printed gun instructions.

Here’s a roundup of the most absurd celebrity social media meltdowns of the day. Enjoy!

Actress Sharon Stone, among other celebs, waxed poetic about the online return of 3D-printed gun instructions.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is “evil” and everyone should vote, says mega-producer Judd Apatow.

Oscar-winner Michael Moore offered his followers a candid history lesson (from 2008) about how Democrats didn’t want Barack Obama to use his full name for fear it would hurt his election odds.

Movie producer Adam McKay queried his one million followers about masturbation.

Actor Matthew Modine thinks he knows how President Trump’s breath smells.

Actress Patricia Arquette is blaming racism toward black people on … you guessed it, President Trump.

Grammy-winner John Legend released his plan to make America great again.

Actor Alec Baldwin offered this sound opinion of Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman urged her followers to get out and vote next week for Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th Congressional district special election. The reliably Republican district has elected exactly one Democrat since 1939.

Do you think actor John Leguizamo would call this the “most important midterms of our live” if Democrats were in power?

Will & Grace star Debra Messing is sounding the alarm over naughty Facebook accounts.

Ron Perlman blew a wet kiss to disgraced former Minnesota Senator and serial groper Al Franken.

This Is Us producer Ken Olin praised leftist NBC talker Andrew Mitchell one day after she compared President Trump to mass-murdering Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

DJ Moby shared this thoughtful piece of Trump-bashing art.

Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad attempted humor.

Actress Bette Midler is mad as hell and she’s not going to take it anymore.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson

