Hollywood stars were triggered by the looming midterm elections, President Trump (of course), and the online return of 3D-printed gun instructions.

Here’s a roundup of the most absurd celebrity social media meltdowns of the day. Enjoy!

Actress Sharon Stone, among other celebs, waxed poetic about the online return of 3D-printed gun instructions.

So let me get this straight, we’ve banned plastic straws, but we are releasing plans to make 3D plastic guns? — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) July 31, 2018

3D GUN UPDATE: today, @SenBillNelson took to the Senate floor to ask the Senate for “unanimous consent” to immediately take up and pass his legislation to block the online publication of blueprints used to make fully functioning 3D-printed guns. #NoRA (Thread) pic.twitter.com/hRucDATVTu — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 31, 2018

In an era of craziness, an absolutely insane thing to do would be to allow downloadable 3-D printed guns. Would allow ANYONE to legally download plans for an undetectable gun. Call Sec Pompeo @ State Department. Text OMG to 64433. When connected to State dept, press 4. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) July 31, 2018

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is “evil” and everyone should vote, says mega-producer Judd Apatow.

Oscar-winner Michael Moore offered his followers a candid history lesson (from 2008) about how Democrats didn’t want Barack Obama to use his full name for fear it would hurt his election odds.

I’m certain back in 08 Dem Party hacks begged Obama NOT to put “Hussein” on the ballot (he did). And u know one of them pleaded: “AND PLEASE — CAN’T WE JUST CALL YOU ‘BARRY’?!!” Haha. We live in a different America now. Ppl will vote for u Abdul because you’re the best candidate! https://t.co/UFJwtqk13x — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) July 31, 2018

Movie producer Adam McKay queried his one million followers about masturbation.

Which is a more shameful thing you do in private that should never be spoken of in public; masturbation or fast forwarding a podcast to the part where they talk about you? — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 31, 2018

Actor Matthew Modine thinks he knows how President Trump’s breath smells.

I’ll bet your breath smells like sulphur. https://t.co/pk7kdg4jXk — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) July 31, 2018

Actress Patricia Arquette is blaming racism toward black people on … you guessed it, President Trump.

I have a black friend in New Orleans who says since Trump the outright racist comments she gets day in day out are relentless. She says this is a direct result of Trump. It is disgusting and infuriating. It is the worst of America. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) July 31, 2018

Grammy-winner John Legend released his plan to make America great again.

America spends so much on weapons, prisons, policing. Just think if we took this approach to schools, health care, community building. — John Legend (@johnlegend) July 31, 2018

Actor Alec Baldwin offered this sound opinion of Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

Those George Washington-era dental implants and years of dying his hair w barbecue sauce have made @LouDobbs a howling, frothing maniac:https://t.co/kce1GFUxnc — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) July 31, 2018

Hulu talk show host Sarah Silverman urged her followers to get out and vote next week for Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th Congressional district special election. The reliably Republican district has elected exactly one Democrat since 1939.

#OHIO Get involved in the special election for Congress happening A WEEK FROM TODAY: August 7th in #OH12. Please #Vote 4 & follow @dannyoconnor1! — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) July 31, 2018

Do you think actor John Leguizamo would call this the “most important midterms of our live” if Democrats were in power?

Register people this is our only chance to save America!! The most important midterms of our lives! @hiral4congress will help us save #affordableCare #unions #socialSecurity fight for #gunReform #savePublicSchools that #BetsyDevos wants to gut! Wont let us go to war with Iraq! https://t.co/nw601wZyOy — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) July 31, 2018

Will & Grace star Debra Messing is sounding the alarm over naughty Facebook accounts.

The question is do Americans care? Do you @GOP? https://t.co/WMFlDj9ISY — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 31, 2018

Ron Perlman blew a wet kiss to disgraced former Minnesota Senator and serial groper Al Franken.

We miss you @alfranken! We need you back fighting the good fight. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) July 31, 2018

This Is Us producer Ken Olin praised leftist NBC talker Andrew Mitchell one day after she compared President Trump to mass-murdering Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Listening to all the tributes to @mitchellreports today. What a remarkable human being. For 40 years she’s courageously spoken truth to power. And now, even as Trump seeks to undermine our free press, she defiantly remains a shining testament to intelligence, class and integrity. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 31, 2018

DJ Moby shared this thoughtful piece of Trump-bashing art.

Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad attempted humor.

Something tells me that Trump’s 2020 slogan will be “We are Venom” — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 31, 2018

Actress Bette Midler is mad as hell and she’s not going to take it anymore.

I am the daughter of a house painter & homemaker. I believe in America; in unions, in education that doesn’t put a kid in debt forever, in clean air and water, in a free press, in the right to go to the movies or school without being murdered. VOTE THE BUMS OUT!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 31, 2018

