Alyssa Milano: ‘If They Fire Mueller, We Take to the Streets’

Actress and gun control activist Alyssa Milano put out a call to the Resistance on Wednesday, warning of a revolt if Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the 2016 election is ended.

“If they fire Mueller, we take to the streets,” Alyssa Milano tweeted in response to a tweet sent by President Donald Trump, urging Attorney General Jeff Sessions halt the Mueller probe.

“This is a terrible situation and Attorney General Jeff Sessions should stop this Rigged Witch Hunt right now, before it continues to stain our country any further. Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!” President Trump tweeted.

If they fire Mueller, we take to the streets. https://t.co/SQePUp94HC — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 1, 2018

Indeed, July 31 marked the two year anniversary of the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign. The probe has yet to produce evidence of the Trump campaigns collusion with Russia.

President Trump blasted Wednesday the politically partisan lawyers on Mueller’s team.

“Bob Mueller is totally conflicted, and his 17 Angry Democrats that are doing his dirty work are a disgrace to USA!” Trump tweeted.

President Trump’s tweets blasting the Mueller probe come on the heels of polling data that indicates a majority of Americans believe the FBI showed bias in its investigation of Trump.

