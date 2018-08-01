Jimmy Kimmel to Sean Spicer: Why Lie for that ‘Son of a B*tch’ Trump?

Late-night funnyman Jimmy Kimmel interviewed former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday evening, grilling him on why he worked for the lying “son of a bitch” President Donald Trump.

After declaring that Spicer had dressed like a “pimp,” Kimmel asked whether while working for Trump he had prioritized “loyalty or the truth.”

“I don’t think it’s a binary choice,” Spicer replied. “I think you can tell the person you work for if there’s a problem with what they’re saying and that you give them the best advice and counsel that you can. But I don’t think it’s a binary choice, that you have to choose one or the other.”

Kimmel went on to ask what Spicer’s mother thought of her son’s treatment by the media and whether she ever asked that Sean demand that “son of a bitch” Trump stop making him lie:

KIMMEL: What did your mom think of all the abuse you got, of all the things you were — you know, obviously there were a lot of jokes made at your expense. SPICER: You know, my mom, my dad and my wife have been my strongest advocates and supporters. I think there were clearly times where she felt, you know, felt for me in a way that only a mother can. KIMMEL: Did she ever say, ‘go in there and tell that son of a bitch Trump to stop making you lie’? SPICER: My mother would never speak like that. She’d say, ‘I’m praying for you.’”

Spicer gave the interview as part of his promotional tour for his new book, The Briefing: Politics, the Press, and the President, where he discusses the seven months in which he worked for the Trump administration.

Ironically, following Spicer’s resignation as Press Secretary last July after the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci, Kimmel immediately urged him to write a book about his experiences in the White House. It now appears that wish has come true.

Dear @SeanSpicer Please write a book. Immediately. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 21, 2017

