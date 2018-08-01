Kathy Griffin Attacks ‘Two A**holes’ Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle

Disgraced leftist comedian Kathy Griffin took to Twitter Wednesday and fired off an unprompted personal attack on Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

“As my father used to say, ‘Honey, It’s always good when two assholes find each other. Takes them off the market for decent people,'” Kathy Griffin captioned her tweet, which included an Instagram photo of Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle posing together.

It’s not clear what exactly prompted Griffin’s latest Trump-bashing screed but her hatred for members of the first family is notorious.

Nearly ten months after posing with a bloody replica head of President Trump, Griffin called the Trump family psychos and blamed them for the near-destruction of her comedy career.

“I sent out a tweet the other day that was real honest, saying I didn’t know what my future was with this fucking son of a bitch coming after me and the clown car of assholes,” Griffin said at the time. “Not to mention the family with the grown sons, Eric and Don Jr… They’re all psychos.”

In June, Kathy Griffin defended Samantha Bee after the TBS late-night host called about Ivanka Trump a “cunt.”

“I’ve been the person that daddy made pay and it’s not going to happen anymore on my watch,” Griffin said, again blaming the president for the fallout she faced after her gruesome photo shoot.

