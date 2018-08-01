Update: Netflix Won’t Stream Louis Farrakhan Doc After Saying It Would

Netflix will no longer stream a documentary chronicling the life of Nation of Islam founder Louis Farrakhan, the streaming giant announced Tuesday.

Netflix was scheduled to begin offering The Honourable Minister Louis Farrakhan: My Life’s Journey Through Music on August 1. the Black nationalist promoted the film in a series of now-deleted tweets.

“My dear viewers and listeners, on August 1 you will be able to view the premiere on Netflix of the minister’s life journey through music. And, if you would like to leave a comment of what you think about that documentary, and its music, you can go to LCTWMusic.com and leave your comment. May God bless you — As-Salaam Alaikum,” Farrakhan said in a video posted to his Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Due to an internal miscommunication, it appeared to be scheduled for release on Netflix, but it is not,” a Netflix spokesperson said. “We apologize for any confusion this has caused.”

Farrakhan’s verified Twitter status was removed in June after the anti-Semitic figure published a video about “unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.”

“In [the video that is still up] he speaks about a “system of tricks and lies,” and says that Hollywood’s Jews have forced aspiring actors into anal sex to get parts, and that former president Barack Obama was under “under Jewish influence” when he advocated for same-sex marriage, which Farrakhan deemed “Satanic,” writes the Jerusalem Post. “I wonder, will you recognize Satan? I wonder if you will see the satanic Jew and the synagogue of Satan… because Satan has deceived the whole world,” Farrakhan said.

“Think about the message that I was blessed by God to give you today. Think about what they [the Jews] are going to say when they have been completely and thoroughly unmasked,” the 85-year-old added. “Whenever you read that God has told the Jews to hear and obey and they say ‘I hear and I disobey,’ that’s Satan… [the Jews] are openly disobeying God. He [The Jews] will take down the whole world with him.”

In May, Farrakhan offered cautious praise for President Donald Trump in an interview with Chicago-area radio station WGCI 107.5. When asked if he agreed with claims that African-Americans have benefited more under the Trump administration than Barack Obama, the Nation of Islam founder replied: “The nature of this administration is good for us, even if “that wasn’t the intent.”

“But there’s something that he’s doing … where Trump is destroying every enemy that was an enemy of our rise,” Farrakhan continued. “Who’s the enemy of our rise? Is it the Department of Justice, where we get none? Is it Congress, where you make a law that favors us, and then you turn around and destroy it?”