Hollywood Unhinged: ‘The GOP Has Become a Party of Traitors’

Hollywood stars were out in force on Thursday throwing in with the fake news anti-Trump media, currently at war with the White House.

Below is a roundup of the day’s most absurd social media screeds.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing has taken the Republican party off her Christmas card list.

THE @GOP has become a party of TRAITORS. OUR VOTING ROLES WERE HACKED. WE should be SCREAMING THIS EVERYWHERE. https://t.co/PEydiMyi5l — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 2, 2018

Actor John Cusack, who could use a spelling lesson, says Donald Trump will go down “as the worst most corrupt president in US history.”

her compassion for the people her father tortured- literally – will be duly noted as her “low point “ her brother & husband gonna get indited- father will leave office in a wake of hatred and loathing – as the worst most corrupt president in us history – https://t.co/dgiltMMDXw — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 2, 2018

Most of the day’s celebrity thought leader hot-takes came in reaction to President Trump’s insistence Thursday that the “fake news … that is the enemy of the people!”

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta repeatedly tried and failed to get White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to say the press was not the “enemy of the people,” which led to an orgy of celebrity pearl-clutching.

Poor Barbra Streisand doesn’t realize that most Americans don’t trust American’s establishment media because of fake news.

Donald Trump wants the US to be an authoritarian state without a free press. Fortunately most Americans can see through his act. https://t.co/dakZ5PSvZP — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 2, 2018

Acosta said he walked out of Thursday’s briefing. Rosie O’Donnell Couldn’t be more proud.

start walking press corp – don’t participate in the lies #TrumpSabotage https://t.co/P9VxoUBdOq — ROSIE (@Rosie) August 2, 2018

Here’s Debra again, praising little Jim.

THANK YOU @JimAcosta the ENTIRE Press Corp will take a stand collectively, and walk out en mass. @whpresscorps https://t.co/XkUEWMEctz — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 2, 2018

George Takei has a thought about it all.

This is truly sad. https://t.co/geM7eHJZFQ — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 2, 2018

It’s all about Russia to Kathy Griffin.

Don’t tell reporters what to ask @PressSec – this isn’t Russia…as much as you want it to be https://t.co/b64TMKll6a — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 2, 2018

Actor Ike Barinholtz had a completely civil thought.

Remember when Michelle Wolf roasted this asshole and everyone rushed in to defend her honor 😂 https://t.co/nUTCI2KBdO — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 2, 2018

Author Stephen King wants the press to not report on what the president says.

I think it would be nice if all the news media got together and refused to report or discuss Blabbermouth Don’s tweets for just one week. Take away the publicity hound’s oxygen. Think of the relief. Think of the QUIET. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 2, 2018

This Is Us producer Ken Olin shared this unhinged history lesson.

At the end of his presidency Nixon wandered the halls of the White House in the middle of the night talking to the portraits of dead Presidents.

At the end of Trump’s presidency he’s tweeting in the middle of the night to a North Korean dictator.

That pretty much sums it up. https://t.co/jO1nCiInrI — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) August 2, 2018

Actor Don Cheadle, always positive.

Actor Josh Malina is here for the fake news.

Stunning. The White House Press Secretary refuses to acknowledge that the press isn't the enemy of the people. This administration is such trash, top to bottom. https://t.co/QubmCu7Mvb — (((New York actor))) (@JoshMalina) August 2, 2018

