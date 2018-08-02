Hollywood Unhinged: ‘The GOP Has Become a Party of Traitors’

DebraKing1
NBC Universal/ERIC FEFERBERG/AFP/Getty Images

Hollywood stars were out in force on Thursday throwing in with the fake news anti-Trump media, currently at war with the White House.

Below is a roundup of the day’s most absurd social media screeds.

Will & Grace star Debra Messing has taken the Republican party off her Christmas card list.

Actor John Cusack, who could use a spelling lesson, says Donald Trump will go down “as the worst most corrupt president in US history.”

Most of the day’s celebrity thought leader hot-takes came in reaction to President Trump’s insistence Thursday that the “fake news … that is the enemy of the people!”

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta repeatedly tried and failed to get White House press secretary Sarah Sanders to say the press was not the “enemy of the people,” which led to an orgy of celebrity pearl-clutching.

Poor Barbra Streisand doesn’t realize that most Americans don’t trust American’s establishment media because of fake news.

Acosta said he walked out of Thursday’s briefing. Rosie O’Donnell Couldn’t be more proud.

Here’s Debra again, praising little Jim.

George Takei has a thought about it all.

It’s all about Russia to Kathy Griffin.

Actor Ike Barinholtz had a completely civil thought.

Author Stephen King wants the press to not report on what the president says.

This Is Us producer Ken Olin shared this unhinged history lesson.

Actor Don Cheadle, always positive.

Actor Josh Malina is here for the fake news.

