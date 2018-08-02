Jennifer Aniston ‘Treated Worse’ by Some Women than Men in Hollywood

Jennifer Aniston told InStyle that she has been “treated worse verbally and energetically by some women in this industry.”

The 49-year-old star of the hit series Friends said that while she “never had anyone in a position of power make me feel uncomfortable and leverage that over me,” she “definitely had some sloppy moves made on me by other actors, and I handled it by walking away.”

Aniston also decried the way women are set against one another in Hollywood. “I’ve definitely had my fair share of sexism in the media,” she said, continuing:

Women are picked apart and pitted against one another based on looks and clothing and superficial stuff. When a couple breaks up in Hollywood, it’s the woman who is scorned. The woman is left sad and alone. She’s the failure. F that. When was the last time you read about a divorced, childless man referred to as a spinster?

Speaking of the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, Aniston was supportive. “It’s long overdue,” she said. “But we also need to be better at listening to one another. That includes men. They need to be part of this conversation.” Aniston said, “when everyone is mad and aggressive, people become too afraid to speak and there is no conversation.”

“Same goes for politics,” she concluded. “We need to include each other, to hear each other out. We can’t stoop to the anger. Michelle Obama said it best: ‘When they go low, we go high.’ We should all be living by that if we want real progress.”

Jennifer Aniston has not spent much time in the news for political comments since she mocked climate change skeptics alongside Melissa McCarthy on Jimmy Kimmel Live, but she is set to play the United States’ first lesbian President in a new Netflix film called First Ladies.