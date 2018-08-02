Seth Rogen Under Fire for Film Putting Child Actor in Blackface

Actor, director, and producer Seth Rogen is taking intense criticism for putting a child actor serving as a body double in blackface and a fat suit to look more like the star he was standing in for.

The child was photographed in the controversial get-up in Vancouver on the set of the upcoming film Good Boys as he prepared to stand-in for child actor, 11-year-old Keith L Williams the Daily Mail reports.

A complaint was filed with the actor’s union after the child was seen on the set of the film being produced by Seth Rogen.

Some sources told TMZ that this is a common practice in order to correct lighting levels for the scenes that will be shot later with the star. But activist rap-actor Common found the situation abhorrent.

“C’mon man, it’s 2018, when is that acceptable? I ain’t with it,” Common said. “Black and white people gotta stand up when they see some bulls**t going on.”

Common suggested that the industry should quit the “blackface” practice and start picking stand-ins who more closely resemble those they are standing in for.

Producers of Good Boys admitted that they are aware of the complaint and promised to address the concerns.

Along with Keith L. Williams, Good Boys will co-star Jacob Tremblay, Molly Gordon, and Brady Noon. Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky will direct.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.