Woke Nation: Chris Rock Slammed for Tweeting Article About ‘Insufferable Wokeness’ of Comedy

Veteran comedian and director Chris Rock tweeted an article from conservative outlet The Federalist about the “insufferable wokeness” of comedy, leading to criticism from both his fans and detractors alike.

The article, titled “Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians In Cars’ Is A Welcome Respite From The Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy,” argues that Jerry Seinfeld’s talk show is superior to other Netflix productions because of its lack of politically-charged rhetoric.

“Tragedy-laced pleas for social action may be having their moment in comedy, but Jerry Seinfeld and “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” are, mercifully, not part of it,” the essay reads.

“Thank God for Jerry,” Chris Rock wrote on posting the article.

Seinfeld Is A Respite From The Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy https://t.co/w1Y5YtPdqw. Thank God for Jerry. — Chris Rock (@chrisrock) August 1, 2018

The post was immediately met with a mixed response, with some praising Rock for his awareness about comedy while others complained about his endorsement of a conservative website.

GASP! He is reading from one of the unapproved publications! SJW Twitter Mob, activate! Attack until the apology tweet! — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) August 1, 2018

Seinfeld's show is great, and needs no defense. But this article claims that the left 'took over' all the late night comedy shows, as though George Soros gathered the clans and told them to insert themselves into the media. I'm afraid not. — Batmensch (@Batmensch) August 1, 2018

Or, he, and other comedians, are tired of having their comedy policed because their subject matter might offend someone. — Robert Alvis (@robertalvis) August 1, 2018

Thank you, @chrisrock, for saying so. — Beth Roe (@Roefam95) August 1, 2018

It is not the first time that Rock has complained about political content produced by Netflix, where he has his own stand-up special. In June, Rock warned Barack Obama not to sign lucrative deals with the streaming giant for fear of alienating his supporters.

“I don’t want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score,” Rock told The Hollywood Reporter. “I want him above that at all times. Make your money, but I don’t want [him] to be involved with that.”

However, Rock’s apparent beliefs appear somewhat contradictory given his own use of politically-charged comedy. As previously noted by Breitbart, content on Rock’s Netflix special, Tamborine, sees the 53-year-old comedian “paint police officers as trigger-happy racist killers, claim Donald Trump’s presidency will end with the return of Jesus Christ, and cynically explaining why there will never be gun control in America.”

Still, in 2016 Delta Airlines removed Chris Rock’s Kill the Messenger comedy special from its in-flight entertainment offerings due to the actor’s use of a homosexual slur.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.