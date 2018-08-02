Woke Nation: Chris Rock Slammed for Tweeting Article About ‘Insufferable Wokeness’ of Comedy

US actor/comedian Chris Rock performs onstage during the Total Blackout Tour at Bass Concert Hall on May 15, 2017 in Austin, Texas. / AFP PHOTO / SUZANNE CORDEIRO (Photo credit should read SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images)
SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Veteran comedian and director Chris Rock tweeted an article from conservative outlet The Federalist about the “insufferable wokeness” of comedy, leading to criticism from both his fans and detractors alike.

The article, titled “Seinfeld’s ‘Comedians In Cars’ Is A Welcome Respite From The Insufferable Wokeness Of Comedy,” argues that Jerry Seinfeld’s talk show is superior to other Netflix productions because of its lack of politically-charged rhetoric.

“Tragedy-laced pleas for social action may be having their moment in comedy, but Jerry Seinfeld and “Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee” are, mercifully, not part of it,” the essay reads.

“Thank God for Jerry,” Chris Rock wrote on posting the article.

The post was immediately met with a mixed response, with some praising Rock for his awareness about comedy while others complained about his endorsement of a conservative website.

It is not the first time that Rock has complained about political content produced by Netflix, where he has his own stand-up special. In June, Rock warned Barack Obama not to sign lucrative deals with the streaming giant for fear of alienating his supporters.

“I don’t want to live in a world where President Obama is worried about his Rotten Tomatoes score,” Rock told The Hollywood Reporter. “I want him above that at all times. Make your money, but I don’t want [him] to be involved with that.”

However, Rock’s apparent beliefs appear somewhat contradictory given his own use of politically-charged comedy. As previously noted by Breitbart, content on Rock’s Netflix special, Tamborine, sees the 53-year-old comedian “paint police officers as trigger-happy racist killers, claim Donald Trump’s presidency will end with the return of Jesus Christ, and cynically explaining why there will never be gun control in America.”

Still, in 2016 Delta Airlines removed Chris Rock’s Kill the Messenger comedy special from its in-flight entertainment offerings due to the actor’s use of a homosexual slur.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

.