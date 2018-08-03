‘Lost’ Star Evangeline Lilly ‘Mortified’ After Being Pressured into Partially Nude Scenes

Marvel superhero star Evangeline Lilly revealed that she felt pressured to do a partial nude scene in the ABC series Lost, the series that brought her fame between 2004 and 2010.

The Ant-Man and the Wasp star opened up about her deep discomfort with the scene on the Lost Boys podcast saying that she felt coerced to do the nude scene, according to Variety.

“In Season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter,” Lilly told the podcast hosts. “And I was mortified, and I was trembling when it finished. I was crying my eyes out, and I had to go and do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

Lilly added that in Season four she again failed to “take control” of a nude scene.

“In Season 4, another scene came up where Kate was undressing, and I fought very hard to have that scene be under my control. And I failed to control it again,” she said. “So I then said, ‘That’s it, no more. You can write whatever you want — I won’t do it. I will never take my clothes off on this show again.’ And I didn’t.”

She also said she would never do a nude scene again.

“I’ve been doing this now for 15 years. I’m a little bit better equipped now to know the ropes, to not have uncomfortable positions come up now,” Lilly said. “Because I have had uncomfortable experiences, when I read scripts where it involves nudity, I pass. And it’s not because I think there’s anything wrong with doing nudity. It’s because I don’t trust that I can be comfortable and safe. I’m lucky; I’m in a privileged position because I can be picky. I feel for women who are struggling to come up in the industry and don’t know how to navigate that.”

The actress added that she became disenchanted with her Lost character when the writers put her in a love triangle.

Lilly also accused the Lost stunt coordinator of being so “misogynistic” that his direction made her injure her arms during a scene.

“I felt it was him saying, ‘I’m going to put you in your place for standing up to me,” Lilly said of the stunt coordinator.

