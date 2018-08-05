Hollywood Celebrates Barack Obama’s Birthday: ‘You Busy? We Could Use Some Help’

The state of Illinois recently celebrated its very first Obama Day holiday, and as the day wound down, a list of Hollywood notables jumped to Twitter to celebrate the former president’s birthday.

Illinois’ Obama Day holiday is not a full-fledged holiday, of course. When the day was adopted, lawmakers made sure that no state workers would get the day off nor are they paid for the day, for instance. Further, the holiday was scheduled during the summer, and on Barack Obama’s birthday, so schools do not have to recognize it.

In effect, the day is not on the regular holiday list and was implemented more as a political sop than a real celebration. But that did not prevent Hollywood from celebrating the day and conversely lamenting the “reign of error” under President Donald Trump, Deadline Hollywood exclaimed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, for one, jumped to Twitter to celebrate his former boss’s birthday.

Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week's trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama. pic.twitter.com/0faYjvnPW6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 4, 2018

A long list of Hollywood stars also raced to social media to celebrate the day. Selma director Ava DuVernay tweeted out how thrilled she was to have met Barack Obama:

Thank you, @BarackObama. It is an honor to be in the world at the same time as you. Let alone the same room. #ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/O3IyABxY1B — Ava DuVernay (@ava) August 4, 2018

Singers John Legend, Janelle Monae, and Common also tweeted a note to the former president:

Wishing a Happy Birthday to President Barack Obama and Happy #ObamaDay to Everyone! Love. pic.twitter.com/IpVutfByv9 — COMMON (@common) August 4, 2018

Happy #ObamaDay. We in Indonesia (where he lived for a few years) toasting our President. — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 4, 2018

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE ONE TRUE KING of the NORTH. @BarackObama (From House of Black Excellence) WE MISS YOU. pic.twitter.com/xlA4ghRhU6 — Janelle Monáe, Cindi (@JanelleMonae) August 4, 2017

Actresses Tracee Ellis Ross and Yara Shahidi, from ABC’s Blackish, also got in on the act:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @barackobama ~ we sure do miss you 44#ObamaDay pic.twitter.com/2BqdL9Enh6 — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 4, 2017

Many others also praised the former president on his birthday.

Happy Birthday, President Obama. I’m going celebrate #ObamaDay by registering voters. https://t.co/3842E1ujUS — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 4, 2018

Happy birthday @BarackObama!!

Thank you for your intellect, grace, empathy, eloquence, humor, motivation, humility, kindness, and the list goes on… — OMAR EPPS (@omarepps) August 4, 2018

Happy birthday, @BarackObama. You busy? We could use some help. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 4, 2018

STILL MY PRESIDENT 🙏🏽 HAPPY B DAY @barackobama BLESS UP! pic.twitter.com/lHUsRhzoaM — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) August 4, 2018

HappyBirthday, @BarackObama we miss you and @MichelleObama something awful. ⬇️(I know this is obnoxious but if u had a pic you’d post it today too)⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vmUOZ3Mlnu — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) August 4, 2018

Happy Birthday, @BarackObama . I hope you get a huge plate of Michelle's shrimp linguini! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CuMHSnA8VX — Amy Brenneman (@AmyBrenneman) August 4, 2018

A historic figure of great esteem

Who left a legacy of decency

Gave us hope and a sense of care

Is somewhere

Celebrating

His fifty-seventh year Happy Birthday Barack

I wish there was a way

We could have you back#ObamaDay — Joe Morton (@JOEtheMORTON) August 5, 2018

We celebrate the best president in our lifetime! #ObamaDay — Dirk Blocker (@DirkBlocker) August 4, 2018

