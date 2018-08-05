J.J. Abrams Apologizes to Evangeline Lilly After She Revealed ‘Lost’ Nude Scenes Brought Her to Tears

J.J. Abrams, the co-creator and executive producer of ABC’s sci-fi drama Lost, has publicly apologized to Marvel superhero actress Evangeline Lilly after she opened up about her discomfort over doing partially nude scenes on the hit TV show from the mid-to-late 2000s.

Lilly recently noted that she felt pressured to do the nude scenes as a young 20-something actress on a hit TV series. She went on to exclaim that she will never do nude scenes again now that she has more control over her career.

But, now, the producer of that very hit TV series is apologizing to the actress for forcing her to do the scenes.

“Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost. We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry,” J.J. Abrams said in a statement to ET.

“No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period,” he added.

Lilly also criticized her character in Lost saying that Kate went from being a strong woman with her own story to just “chasing men around the island.”

“I did throw scripts across rooms when I’d read them because I would get very frustrated by the diminishing amount of autonomy that she had and the diminishing amount of her own story that there was to play,” Lilly said. “There’s nothing wrong with women’s lives being characterized by their relationships… But there was this eventual lack of dimension to what was going on with her.”

Lilly stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp which debuted in July earning $76 million on its opening weekend. The movie had a budget of $162 million and has thus far brought in over 190 million.

Lilly co-stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp with Paul Rudd and Michael Douglas.

