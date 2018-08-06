Eva Longoria Slams ‘Systemic Sexism’ in Corporations Like CBS

Actress Eva Longoria is not ready to say that CBS Chairman Les Moonves should be fired just yet. However, if he’s proven guilty, she “100%” thinks he should be fired.

Longoria, an organizer for Time’s Up, a group which provides money to cover legal expenses for victims of sexual harassment, wants to see “full and transparent investigations,” regardless of how old the allegations are.

“I think we need to keep calling out these corporations and the systematic sexism in these institutions and call them out to do full and transparent investigations,” Longoria told Variety at the premiere of her new film Dog Days.

“Everybody says, ‘But [the allegations] are so old.’ No! The timing doesn’t matter. What matters is that it happened.”

Moonves came under fire last month, after the publishing of a story which contained allegations of sexual misconduct from six women over the span of decades. While CBS’ Board of Directors took no direct action against Moonves at the time, the media giant announced that they had hired two law firms to look into the accusations.

As Variety notes, at the same time, claims of misconduct have also been made against specific CBS shows, including NCIS: New Orleans and Star Trek: Discovery, as well CBS News magazine show 60 Minutes.

Longoria told Variety:

‘There were a lot of people corroborating the environment,’ Longoria said. ‘What happens in these situations is when you uncover one person, you uncover a culture of a company. The whole culture of the company was this way — from ’60 Minutes’ to everything.’ ‘If it was one person like a Harvey Weinstein, it’s a little easier to contain,” she added. “But when it’s systematic sexism, it’s a big thing to change.’

Soon after the New Yorker story detailing the accusations against Moonves surfaced, Time’s Up tweeted their support for his accusers.

“Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused CBS Les Moonves of sexual harassment and assault,” read the tweet. “We believe you. We are with you. CBS, we are watching. We expect a full, transparent and expedient investigation. Now. #TIMESUP:”

Six women have courageously shared their stories and accused CBS CEO Les Moonves of sexual harassment and assault. We believe you. We are with you. @CBS We are watching. We expect a full, transparent and expedient investigation. Now. #TIMESUP pic.twitter.com/Idrjm6SFFC — TIME'S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) August 1, 2018

The investigation into the accusations against Moonves, continues.

