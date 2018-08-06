‘Guardians’ Star Dave Bautista Blasts ‘Cyber-Nazis,’ Disney; Ignores Huston Huddleston

Dave Bautista is still raging over the firing of his Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, while still ignoring Gunn’s Huston Huddleston problem.

Sunday afternoon someone on Twitter asked Bautista, “Do you have any plans or response if Disney doesn’t reinstate him for GotG3?”

Bautista answered that he would still perform in the sequel but also ripped into his employer, Disney.

“I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for,” Bautista said. “GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel.”

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

Disney owns Marvel, Marvel produces the Guardians franchise. So, when Bautista says it is “pretty nauseating to work for someone who would empower a smear campaign,” he likely means Disney and Disney’s decision to fire Gunn.

The “Cyber-Nazis” reference is undoubtedly those on the political right who made an issue of Gunn’s tweets, a countless number of which made light of child rape.

Something else that was found, though, that neither Bautista nor any of Gunn’s other defenders want to address, is Gunn’s connection to Huston Huddleston, a man convicted of possessing child pornography.

Here is what Breitbart News reported previously:

Huddleston was well-known as a collector in the same sci-fi circles a filmmaker like Gunn would have been part of at Troma Entertainment, a studio that produces low-budget exploitation films, primarily in the horror and sci-fi genres. Apparently, Huddleston was putting together and raising money for a Hollywood museum dedicated to horror and science fiction when he was arrested in Los Angeles earlier thisyear for contacting a minor with intent to commit a felony, attempting to hire or coerce a minor to participate in child porn, and possession of “more than 600 images” of child porn. While Huddleston was charged in 2018, authorities say the materials involving underage girls were given to the FBI by a source in September 2013. Eventually, Huddleston pleaded guilty to one count of possessing child pornography, was sentenced to time served (63 days), given three-years probation, and is now required to register as a sex offender. Here is a photo of Gunn and this same Huddleston in June of 2014, the month prior to the release of Gunn’s first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, which, like the sequel, he directed and co-wrote.

In other words, Gunn’s problems go beyond old and tasteless jokes.

Also missing from Bautista’s defense is that Gunn himself is one of those “Cyber-Nazis” who looks to get people fired over tweets and words.

Gunn called for Roseanne Barr to be fired over one terrible tweet (when he was guilty of publishing countless terrible tweets). He also called for a boycott of Laura Ingraham’s Fox News program after she called a 17-year-old a whiner.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.