Hollywood Celebrates Masters of the Universe Banning Alex Jones: ‘It’s About Damn Time’

“Good news: YouTube, Facebook, Apple and Spotify are all banning Alex Jones and Infowars. Bad news: He’ll either get a job offer from Fox News or Donald Trump,” Actress and Former Netflix talk show host Chelsea Handler wrote.

“YESSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!! Thank you @Apple!” Will & Grace star Debra Messing tweeted.

On Sunday, Apple announced plans to delete the Alex Jones Show from iTunes following a similar ban from streaming giant Spotify. Facebook moved on Monday morning, removing four InfoWars pages from its platform. YouTube deleted Jones’ channel a few hours later.

Jones responded to the purge on Monday, hammering Republican lawmakers for failing to carve out rules that would force transparency and a consistent application of content rules on tech giants.

“They had congressional hearings about Internet censorship, and the Republicans were so incredibly stupid — the Republicans were so incredibly ignorant, and had circles being run around them, that they just green-lighted to go all the way,” said in a video posted to Twitter, the remaining major tech platform to continue hosting Jones’ content.

This ban is long past overdue. https://t.co/Y0XFfcbXwE — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 6, 2018

if @jack and his fellow doormats here can get through the week without banning Alex Jones they have a shot at getting away with it. don't let them. bug them till they do one defensible fucking thing — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) August 6, 2018

