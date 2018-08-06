Mickey Rourke Defends NFL Kneelers from ‘Garbage Can’ President Trump

Actor Mickey Rourke ripped President Donald Trump in an interview released Monday, calling the leader of the free world a “garbage can.”

“Everything he says is bullshit,” Rourke told TMZ in reference to President Trump. “So you can’t trust nothing, you know what I’m saying?”

Rourke said American presidential history shows “every once in a while you get a garbage can,” elected to the White House. “I mean, Ulysses S Grant was a shitty president,” he said. “We got a garbage can for a president.”

The Wrestler star also defended NFL players kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of perceived racial discrimination by law enforcement. “The football players who are sitting at halftime,” the 65-year-old said. “I’d sit with them, too.”

“As long as that garbage can’s in the White House, I’m sitting,” he added.

Rourke, a frequent critic of the current administration, unloaded on President Trump in July over his “zero-tolerance,” border policy, referring to the president as a “faggot” responsible for “separating thousands of children from their families.”

The Oscar-nominated actor called the family separation policy enforced at the U.S.-Mexico border a “big mess” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Mickey has been getting more political on the gram lately and IM HERE 4 IT pic.twitter.com/nWcxGpPpY1 — WillMenaker (@willmenaker) July 12, 2018

“This is a country founded by immigrants, Chinese, Irish, Italian, Puertorican [sic], Cuban…but what’s going on now with that faggot and his administration in the White House separating thousand of children from their families, most especially very young children 5 years and younger, children which is still breastfeeding, now it’s a big mess,” the movie star wrote.

“Family can’t find their children and it’s a really big mess,” he added. “It’s not right what this garbage can sitting in a White House is doing to the children and their families. Not everyone who crosses the border illegally is a killer or a drug dealer.”

Amidst the 2016 presidential election, Rourke threatened to beat then-candidate Donald Trump with a baseball bat after characterizing the real estate mogul as “the biggest scumbag on the planet.”