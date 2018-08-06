Rosie O’Donnell: ‘People Will Be Rejoicing All over the World’ when Trump Is Impeached

Calling all of Trump’s voters “easily fooled,” former TV host Rosie O’Donnell says she is gearing up for a protest in front of the White House to push for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Last week, O’Donnell announced that she was going to gather a group of Broadway theater actors to go to the White House and sing various hit songs to protest the Trump administration. Now, just ahead of her protest event, O’Donnell is explaining her intent.

Rosie O’Donnell spoke to Variety and attacked Trump and his voters and advocated for the president’s impeachment.

In her remarks, O’Donnell attacked Trump’s voters as stupid people saying, “He’s taking the people who are easily fooled and fooling them over and over again to the point where we are now in this horrible predicament.”

Despite her hatred for Trump’s voters, O’Donnell predicted a major “blue wave” upset coming in the 2018 midterm elections that she thinks will “astound everyone.” And with the results, she thinks Trump will be chased out of office.

“I think Americans will turn up in numbers that will astound everyone,” O’Donnell said. “And I am hopeful we are going to take the House and if we’re lucky, the Senate and then we’re going to get rid of him as soon as possible — a day after we win. And I think people will be rejoicing all over the place, all over the world.”

O’Donnell is taking for granted the proclamations made by many Democrats, such as California’s Maxine Waters and Democrat money man Tom Steyer, who claim that once Democrats get in control of the House and Senate, they will immediately launch impeachment proceedings.

Showing she has no grasp of history, O’Donnell went on to call Trump a “vicious dictator.”

I’m just looking at the elections in November and see if our country is going to be able to recover from the damage that he has done. Anyone in there — Republican or Democrat — is going to be better than him. He’s a vicious dictator, and he admires vicious dictators. He’s now going after LeBron James. It’s insanity, coming off of this man opening this school to save people from the community he grew up in and providing them with opportunities they would have never had before — that’s the man you try to bully? He’s so beyond a racist. He’s just a hateful person without a soul.

O’Donnell closed her interview lamenting that some people mistake her for comedian Roseanne Barr and all too often slam her for Rosanne’s “racist” comment that got her fired from her hit ABC sitcom this year.

“They think I’m her. The people who have come up to have been very disturbed and insulted by that one thing,” O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell’s Broadway actors protest outside the White House is set for Monday, August 6.

