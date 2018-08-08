Bret Easton Ellis on How Left-Wing Bias Made CNN Unwatchable and Trump Thriving Against Hollywood’s Hysteria

Best-selling author and producer Bret Easton Ellis, in the latest episode of his podcast, railed against the collective hysteria on the Resistance Left over President Donald Trump, how entertainment and media corporations are constructing destructive speech rules in the wake of James Gunn and Roseanne Barr’s firing, and how CNN’s “thuddingly obvious” political bias has made it unwatchable.

“The Left, it seems, does not want to engage with the Right. They just want to attack. And this is what is dismantling them — making them seem like petulant babies, increasingly desperate and flailing into space, throwing anything at the wall to see if it’ll stick to take Trump down,” Ellis says of the Resistance movement working to bring down President Donald Trump.

“You want to know something? Nothing has taken Trump down,” the America Psycho scribe explains.

“I’ve been waiting for the economy to tank, which the New York Times stated would happen if Trump were elected a week after November 8 2016; the planet to melt, people to die, nuclear war, mass death, the U.S. to collapse to a big fiery hole, Trump to be impeached, Stormy Daniels to bring him down, no jobs for anyone, a horrendous economy, pee tapes, and Russian tanks on the streets, and on and on and on,” Ellis said of the promises from the media and and his partisan friends on the Left.”

“The hysteria about this on the Left” Ellis said, “seems to make him stronger. He feeds off of it like a cockroach feeds off trash. The hysteria from the Left, which includes violence and vandalism has turned off everyone else. So you basically have this echo-chamber listening to itself; flattering itself, sniffing each other’s butts, ensuring itself that they are on the right side of history. And the institutions residing in this echo-chamber are, of course, the mainstream media, mindless college kids and academia, and the depressing spectacle that is Hollywood in 2018.”

“The Resistance just shrieks and wails and says ‘fuck you Trump’ and the apocalypse is coming; we’re all going to die, Trump is evil, and if you don’t resist him you’re evil, too,” Ellis says of “this overreaction epidemic coming from the face of the Progressive party that touts itself as inclusive and diverse. Yet, every time it gets the chance, it automatically tries to shut down inclusivity and diversity of thought.”

“The hypocrisy has officially become fucking breathtaking,” he said. “And this is why sane people have begun comparing liberal to fascists in the last five years or so.”

Turing his ire to “the Resistance in the media,” Ellis explained how his loved ones have turned off CNN – because it is now so “thuddingly obvious about trying to hide [its] partisanship.”

“A network I pretty much had kept on 24-7, in any of the households I lived in for decades — until they got Trumped,” Ellis said of CNN. “The bias was so embarrassing that I had to turn it off.”

New BRET EASTON ELLIS PODCAST: bias everywhere, reaching across the aisle and unity, the firing of James Gunn, corporate culture vs free speech, fake news, the genius of The Hills, Twitter witch hunts, Mark Duplass apology, Generation Wealth, Alex Israel.https://t.co/ibCQtR97wL pic.twitter.com/vOwGiVTpZO — Bret Easton Ellis (@BretEastonEllis) August 7, 2018

Ellis — who sees himself as a liberal gay man in Hollywood, but unapologetic about calling out the “bullshit” political tantrums from those on the Left — says he turned off MSNBC host Rachel Maddow’s show “on the night after the election when she opened the show with the words, ‘We’re all in hell,’ never to watch again.

Elsewhere, Ellis, responding to Barr and Gunn’s firing by Disney over offensive tweets, shared thoughts on the new entertainment landscape “where corporate culture dictates how we express ourselves as comedians, as writers, as filmmakers, as artists, as citizens.”

“People simply have to be okay with being offended and people being offensive on Twitter,” Ellis said. “But corporate culture wants you to live in a world where one is never offended; where everyone is always nice and kind and spotless and sexless. A world where they can control not only what you say, but also your thoughts and impulses.”

Listen to “The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast” here.

