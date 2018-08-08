Celebrities Trash Ohio Voters After Democrat Loss: ‘This Is an Embarrassment’

BillyGriffin1
The Associated Press

Hollywood-backed Democratic candidates didn’t fare as well as politically engaged celebrities had hoped in Tuesday’s elections, which sparked Russian meddling conspiracy theorizing and celebs bashing Green Party voters in Ohio.

The contest between Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district garnered perhaps the most celebrity attention in the weeks and days leading up to the election.

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Alyssa Milano and Grammy-winner John legend publicly endorsed the 30-year-old O’Connor.

 

But, at the time of this reporting, Balderson is in the lead. Which brings us to the stars who’ve taken to social media to blame “Russian meddling” and voters who cast a ballot for the Green Party candidate.

“You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling,” Milano fumed. “Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?”

Actor Bill Eichner had this message for Ohio voters, “Dear Green Party: Can you PLEASE wait to make your symbolic votes at a time when our government isn’t being overrun by white supremacists??? Come @ me I don’t care.”

Actress Patricia Arquette demanded that O’Connor demand an “audit of voting machines.”

Will & Grace star Debra Messing called Green party voters “an embarrassment.”

Kathy Griffin also shamed Green party voters in Ohio.

The night wasn’t a total loss for Democrats, as their socialist star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saw a couple of candidates she endorsed when their primary races.
President Donald Trump appeared to be the night’s biggest winner. Five candidates President Trump endorsed won their respective races.

