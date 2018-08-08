Celebrities Trash Ohio Voters After Democrat Loss: ‘This Is an Embarrassment’

Hollywood-backed Democratic candidates didn’t fare as well as politically engaged celebrities had hoped in Tuesday’s elections, which sparked Russian meddling conspiracy theorizing and celebs bashing Green Party voters in Ohio.

The contest between Republican Troy Balderson and Democrat Danny O’Connor in Ohio’s 12th congressional district garnered perhaps the most celebrity attention in the weeks and days leading up to the election.

Actresses Chelsea Handler and Alyssa Milano and Grammy-winner John legend publicly endorsed the 30-year-old O’Connor.

This election is tomorrow and every vote matters. OHIO #12 we can flip this district if everyone votes. @dannyoconnor1 https://t.co/RDZfMSsdLf — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 6, 2018

Tuesday, August 7, #Ohio12 has a chance to get a real representative, not a Social Security and Medicare-cutting, tariff-supporting Trump rubber stamp. #VoteOConnor#Oconnor4Ohio12 Follow and support @dannyoconnor1 every way you can. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 2, 2018

Today’s the day, #Ohio12! TUNE OUT the GOP machine that’s telling you lies! Think for yourself! #DannyOConnor 2018!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) August 7, 2018

Let’s go #Ohio! We are all looking to you! Polls are still open! Grab a buddy and go on the way home! ☔️🗳🗳🗳#VoteOConnor #OH12 https://t.co/ufBkFbV5XT — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) August 7, 2018

But, at the time of this reporting, Balderson is in the lead. Which brings us to the stars who’ve taken to social media to blame “Russian meddling” and voters who cast a ballot for the Green Party candidate.

“You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling,” Milano fumed. “Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?”

You know what sucks? Because of our unwillingness to pass policy that protects our election integrity, I immediately think the Green Party votes tonight are Russian meddling. Why else would anyone cast a protest vote in Ohio when there’s so much at stake?#OH12 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 8, 2018

Actor Bill Eichner had this message for Ohio voters, “Dear Green Party: Can you PLEASE wait to make your symbolic votes at a time when our government isn’t being overrun by white supremacists??? Come @ me I don’t care.”

Dear Green Party: Can you PLEASE wait to make your symbolic votes at a time when our government isn’t being overrun by white supremacists??? Come @ me I don’t care. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) August 8, 2018

Actress Patricia Arquette demanded that O’Connor demand an “audit of voting machines.”

@dannyoconnor1 Dude demand a recount if you can and an outside analysis and audit of voting machines. Do it. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) August 8, 2018

Will & Grace star Debra Messing called Green party voters “an embarrassment.”

This is an embarrassment https://t.co/ic2AosM40n — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 8, 2018

ATTENTION GREEN PARTY THIS is for YOU. 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/hKGwyF39lq — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) August 8, 2018

Kathy Griffin also shamed Green party voters in Ohio.

Green Party voters..no one is saying you can't vote for your candidates….but don't tell me you care about the environment if you know your vote will make the difference between a Dem winning over a Rep and you still choose to vote for your candidate who has NO chance of winning — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 8, 2018

The night wasn’t a total loss for Democrats, as their socialist star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez saw a couple of candidates she endorsed when their primary races.

President Donald Trump appeared to be the night’s biggest winner. Five candidates President Trump endorsed won their respective races.

5 for 5! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2018

