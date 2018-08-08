L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti: Trump’s Walk of Fame Star ‘There to Stay’

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday came out against removing President Donald Trump’s Walk of Fame star after West Hollywood’s City Council voted in favor of the move.

“We should be focused less on sidewalk problems and more on replacing a Congress that enables him,” the 2020 White House hopeful said when asked if the president’s star should be removed. “You know, every moment we’re out there fighting these fights or just on our Twitter feed, our moments we could be registering votes and actually flipping this Congress.”

“That’s where I’m going to spend my energy,” Eric Garcetti added.

On Monday, the West Hollywood City Council voted unanimously for a resolution calling on the City of Los Angeles and Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the star due to President Trump’s “disturbing treatment of women and other actions.”

West Hollywood City council unanimously passes resolution asking the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce to remove the Donald Trump star on Hollywood Walk of Fame. #horcruxdestroyed #bellicose #belligerent #unAmericanvalues #MakeAmericaintoAmericaAgain — JohnDuran (@JohnDuran) August 7, 2018

Following the vote, West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tem John D’Amico told The Wrap: “The West Hollywood City Council did not pass the resolution because Donald Trump is a conservative or a Republican. Earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is an honor. When one belittles and attacks minorities, immigrants, people with disabilities or women — the honor no longer exists.”

Passage of the resolution came hours Glendale-resident Austin Clay was charged with one felony count of vandalism for allegedly smashing star to pieces. Clay took a pickaxe to the star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25, according to prosecutors. The star recognized President Trump for his work on the TV reality show The Apprentice. If convicted, Clay could face up to three years in prison.

In November 2016, the star was vandalized by James Otis, who destroyed the marker with a sledgehammer and pickax. Otis was sentenced to community labor and asked to pay $4,400 in damages.