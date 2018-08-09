Celebs Demand Ivanka Trump ‘End These Racist, Inhumane and Unconscionable Abuses’

A slew of Hollywood celebrities launched a coordinated Instagram attack on Ivanka Trump over the so-called “child separation” immigration policy.

Celebrities such as model Alexa Chung, filmmaker Paola Mendoza, and comedienne Amy Schumer have banded together to sponsor a “Dear Ivanka” letter urging the President’s daughter and White House adviser to end the “abuses” of children who have been separated from the illegal alien adults detained after trying to sneak into the country.

Filmmaker Mendoza, who co-founded the social media meme, insisted that Ivanka Trump take action to end the separation policy or “her words are as false as her father’s.”

“The separation of families is a tragedy that Ivanka participated in, and we will not stop shining the light of truth on her no matter how much she wants to hide from it,” Mendoza told Bustle.

The message makes a series of assertions about the separation policy that has been in place at least since the late 1990s, a policy these celebrities never seemed to care much about until Donald Trump became president.

You follow me on social media. You said family separation was a “low point” for you. The low point is for the separated families. You spoke in past tense. This crisis is ongoing. As of now, 572 children have not been reunited. A child has died after separation. Approximately 400 parents have been deported without their children. There have been multiple claims of sexual and physical abuse in detention. There have been psychotropic drugs administered to children in detention without parental consent. These abuses have occurred on your father’s watch and under the leadership of Secretary Nielsen. End these racist, inhumane and unconscionable abuses now! We demand you call for the resignation of Secretary Nielsen!

@ivankatrump A post shared by @ amyschumer on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:43pm PDT

Of course, this policy was implemented under Bill Clinton and has been carried out under both George W. Bush and Barack Obama, as well, but none of these celebrities were interested in the “abuse” then.

Further, many of these children are not being brought across our border by their “parents,” as Breitbart News has reported. Many are being trafficked as cover for illegals and are not related to the people dragging them from Central America, across Mexico, and into the U.S. One of the reasons this policy was created was to put an end to the enslavement of these innocent children.

