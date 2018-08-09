Lindsay Lohan: #MeToo Accusers ‘Look Weak’

The Parent Trap star Lindsay Lohan lambasted sexual harassment accusers as looking “weak,” and said others “do it for the attention.”

“Everyone goes through their own experiences in their own ways. If it happens at that moment, you discuss it at that moment,” Lohan told The Times in an interview at the Lohan Beach House. “You make it a real thing by making it a police report.”

And, apparently, never after, Lindsay Lohan continued:

I’m going to really hate myself for saying this, but I think by women speaking against all these things, it makes them look weak when they are very strong women. You have these girls who come out, who don’t even know who they are, who do it for the attention. That is taking away from the fact that it happened.

The 32-year-old actress couched her criticisms by saying she could not “speak on something I don’t live,” and that she is “very supportive of women.” Lohan continued: “I had a fight with my ex on this very beach. What did I do? Nothing. I just took over the beach. The best revenge is success, right?”

Lohan already has precedent for her position. She previously stood up for the now-infamous Harvey Weinstein, saying she “[feels] very bad for him” and “[doesn’t] think it’s right.” Weinstein has since been indicted on criminal sexual charges, and even admitted some of his illicit activities.

Last year Lindsey Lohan made a public plea for people to “stop bullying” President Donald Trump, and “start trusting him.”